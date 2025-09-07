4 of Dolly Parton’s Best Songs (And I Bet You’ve Never Heard Them)

Dolly Parton has dished out hit after hit throughout her career. Many of her biggest hits deserve the attention they got. Classics like “I Will Always Love You” and “Two Doors Down” have gotten a ton of love because they’re really amazing country tunes. But what about some of Dolly’s deep cuts? Some of her best work hasn’t charted as well as her biggest hits, and some casual fans might not even know they exist.

Obviously, any Dolly Parton diehard would probably know each of the following tunes by heart. But if you’re just a casual Dolly fan, or only know songs like “Jolene” and “9 To 5”, then the following four songs might just be completely foreign to you. Either way, let’s revisit a few gems, shall we?

“Here You Come Again”

This 1977 tune was originally put together by Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil. However, Dolly Parton transformed it into something that sounds self-written. Interestingly enough, the song was first pitched to singer Brenda Lee, who rejected it. It’s a good thing Parton took it on, as it ended up being one of the finest country pop releases of the decade.

“Old Flames Can’t Hold A Candle To You”

The sweet old saying made for a good song, and it worked even better as a Dolly Parton tune. This adorable ballad wasn’t originally written by Parton. The song was originally written by Pebe Sebert and Hugh Moffatt, and first recorded by Joe Sun. But Parton’s magic touch really brought it to life. Her delivery is as sweet and on-point as one would expect from the queen of country, and I wish this song were more popular.

“Wildflowers”

Maybe “Wildflowers” is a little too well-known to be worthy of this list. But I love it, so I’m including it anyway. Sue me! “Wildflowers” was a gorgeous collaboration between Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt, and Emmylou Harris. Their voices work together like a match made in heaven, and the song has since become an anthem of sorts for nomads, wanderers, and those who can’t be tied down.

“Why’d You Come In Here Looking Like That”

A later-career hit from Dolly Parton in the 1980s, “Why’d You Come In Here Looking Like That” is a fun little romp that surprisingly came at a bit of a rough time for Parton. Just a couple of years prior, Parton’s album Rainbow bombed, and she needed a hit to bring her back. White Limozeen certainly did that, and the endearing “Why’d You Come In Here Looking Like That” is just one standout track from that album.

Photo by John Seakwood/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images