3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1960s That Use Weird Instruments

It can be hard to stick out. In a world awash in songs, sometimes you have to take the less-beaten path to be noticed. Sometimes you have to come out of left field to get time in the spotlight. And that’s just what we wanted to highlight here below.

Videos by American Songwriter

We wanted to dive into three songs from back in the day that benefited from being different. They didn’t just want to use the standard guitar, drums, bass lineup that most bands sought. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1960s that used weird instruments.

“Washington Square” by The Village Stompers from ‘The Original Washington Square’ (1963)

You might be surprised to hear it, but this banjo-driven song hit No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1963. Who knew a song featuring the banjo not played by Kermit the Frog could go so high up the popular music charts? Well, success aside, the song also is an ode to the landmark park in New York City’s Greenwich Village where The Village Stompers got their start. What a feeling, right? To compose a track in honor of your origin story and to see it rise—that’s the power of art!

“Yakety Sax” by Boots Randolph from ‘Yakety Sax!’ (1963)

Fans of The Benny Hill Show know this song well. It’s the fast-paced, crazy-making saxophone song that has shown up in cartoons and other strange online videos since. It symbolizes madness, chaos. But it’s also somehow quite delightful. Written by James Q. “Spider” Rich and Boots Randolph, Randolph released the recording in 1963, and the track hit No. 35 on the Billboard Hot 100. Not only does it feature sax, it centers the unique horn.

“96 Tears” by ? And The Mysterians from ’96 Tears’ (1966)

It takes a refined touch to nail the organ. And it’s that deft skill that Frank Rodriguez displayed on the 1966 hit single, “96 Tears”. Of course, Rodriguez was the one to play the Vox Continental organ, that throwback set of keys that almost looks like a giant briefcase and not something that will rattle your bones. There’s a reason they were only made for nine years. But Rodriguez understood the assignment and knocked it out of the park. Strange instrument? No problem for him!

Photo via ? And The Mysterians’ 2005 LP ‘The Best Of ? And The Mysterians–Cameo Parkway 1966–1967‘