5 Songs That Prove the 1970s Were Folk Rock Music’s Greatest Decade

Folk rock’s peak definitely occurred in the 1970s when countless chart-topping and legendary songs hit the airwaves. The following five songs, specifically, prove just how incredible that decade was for the genre. Let’s revisit some otherworldly folk rock songs from the golden age of the 1970s!

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“Heart Of Gold” by Neil Young from ‘Harvest’ (1972)

This would just not be a list of amazing folk rock songs worth its salt without mentioning “Heart Of Gold”. This folk-country rock classic is Young’s most well-known song (outside of “Old Man”, possibly) and consistently makes it to lists of the greatest songs of all time. And it was also quite loved when it first dropped by in 1972, peaking at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“A Horse With No Name” by America from ‘America’ (1972)

This might be a controversial entry, as there was a bit of outcry among Neil Young fans when “A Horse With No Name” dropped in the US in 1972. Many alleged that America were ripping off Young with this catchy folk rock tune. I can hear the similarities, but “A Horse With No Name” remains a uniquely America tune. And it’s just as addictive today as it was back in 1972 when it peaked at No. 1.

Originally released as a standalone single in 1971, “A Horse With No Name” was later added to the rerelease of the band’s debut studio album the following year.

“Tangled Up In Blue” by Bob Dylan from ‘Blood On The Tracks’ (1975)

Bob Dylan dominated folk and folk rock in the 1960s, and his talent carried over to his 1970s releases. The first one that came to my mind was the incredible “Tangled Up In Blues” off of Blood On The Tracks. It’s one of Dylan’s most-performed songs, and he’s added it to his setlist more than 1,700 times. I can see why. It’s a stunning song.

“Big Yellow Taxi” by Joni Mitchell from ‘Ladies Of The Canyon’ (1970)

Joni Mitchell was one of the most prominent folk rock singer-songwriters of the 1970s, and you just can’t beat “Big Yellow Taxi”. A folk rock song with some pop sentiments, this tune was a hit at No. 11 in the UK and No. 33 on the US Easy Listening chart in 1970.

“Teach Your Children” by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young from ‘Déjà Vu’ (1970)

What would folk rock be without the songs that CSNY contributed in the 1970s? I went with “Teach Your Children” for this list, considering how solid it is musically and how relevant its lyrics are, more than half a century later. “Teach Your Children” peaked at No. 16 on the Hot 100 chart in 1970.

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