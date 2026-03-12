3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1970s I’ll Never Ever Forget

When you think of the 1970s, what comes to mind first and foremost? That’s right, rock music! When you think of the decade, from a musical perspective at least, you likely think of big-haired rock artists screaming at the top of their lungs over Les Paul guitars. Us too!

Well, here below, we wanted to dive into three songs from that era that remind us of that time—except, we wanted to take a bit of a left turn. The songs below aren’t the bombastic rock tracks you might think of first when it comes to the era. No, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1970s I’ll never forget.

“I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor from ‘Love Tracks’ (1978)

Has there ever been a more unforgettable song than this one? Here, Gloria Gaynor gives her all to remind herself and you that there is a better tomorrow. And that there is reason to hang around to see it. Through her powerful, room-shaking voice and her uplifting lyrics, Gaynor gives us strength. She emboldens our will. What could be more valuable and, thus, more memorable? Tip of the hat to this outstanding track!

“Loving You” by Minnie Riperton from ‘Perfect Angel’ (1974)

We go now from the inspiring to the hallowed. On this classic track, Minnie Riperton puts melody and lyric to that effervescent, ephemeral feeling of love. There is no song ever recorded that sounds more like that emotion than this one from Riperton. Truly, whoever was the object of her affection must have been the luckiest person to feel her love showering down. You just want to bask in this music all day.

“In The Summertime” by Mungo Jerry from ‘Electronically Tested’ (1971)

If you walk up to a person of a certain age and just say, “In the summertime…”, there is a good chance that they will continue the lyric in the romping rollicking style of songwriter and performer Mungo Jerry. There is just something so infectious about the way he delivers the lyric on this bouncy tune. It’s enough to stick in your memory forever!

Featured Image by Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns