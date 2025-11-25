3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1970s You’ll Remember Forever

If we don’t remember the past, we’re doomed to forget it. And when it comes to music, forgetting is not a viable option! That’s why we wanted to dive into the past and remember some great songs from the 1970s. Not only that, but we wanted to remember a few great one-hit wonders.

In the 1970s, one-hit wonders were rising up the Billboard Hot 100 charts left and right. New acts with new ideas were making names for themselves, and it was a glorious musical thing. Indeed, it’s a thing worth remembering! These are three one-hit wonders from the 1970s to listen to forever.

“Stuck In The Middle With You” by Stealers Wheel from ‘Stealers Wheel’ (1973)

The classic gangster movie Reservoir Dogs won’t let us ever forget this song, and for good reason, it’s a fun 1970s track that both honors the past and portends the future. The track has that 60s acoustic folk sense, but it also has a gritty snarl that exemplifies the 70s. That’s what movie director Quentin Tarantino heard in the song, and it’s why it worked so well in the movie (and your stereo today).

“Loving You” by Minnie Riperton from ‘Perfect Angel’ (1974)

There is no song in the history of humanity that sounds more like love than this one. If we could only save one song in the destruction of Earth that shows what humanity was like, this might just be the one to protect. Minnie Riperton simply freaking nailed it. What a voice, what a performance, what a depth of understanding!

“The Hustle” by Van McCoy from ‘Disco Baby’ (1975)

You can’t talk about—or remember—the 1970s without mentioning disco music, and “The Hustle” by Van McCoy is as good as any disco song to highlight here. The 1975 dance track will get you off your feet and onto that glossed floor where you can do your thing in your platform shoes. Let the disco ball lead you as you perform in unison with a dozen of your blissed-out best friends. Disco is back, baby!

Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images