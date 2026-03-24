3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1980s that Rock Radio Can’t Let Go Of

One-hit wonders are hard to shake. Even decades later, there are songs that are overplayed, becoming an artist or band’s entire legacy. The three rock one-hit wonders from the 1980s below still get major radio play. It’s just as impossible to escape these songs today as it was forty years ago. How often do you hear these one-hit wonders while listening to rock radio?

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“I Melt With You” — Modern English

Modern English’s “I Melt With You” remains a staple. Though the band is certainly a one-hit wonder, they earned quite an enduring career with this one hit. Rock radio stations still frequently play this pop-leaning rock song, continuing to introduce it to generation after generation.

Despite this song’s playability, it actually has quite a dark meaning. “I don’t think many people realized it was about a couple making love as the bomb dropped. As they made love, they became one and melted together,” Modern English frontman Robbie Grey once said of this apocalyptic song.

The lyrics, “Moving forwards using all my breath / Making love to you was never second best / I saw the world crashing all around your face / Never really knowing it was always mesh and lace,” feel all the more touching when you consider the meaning behind this song.

“Come On Eileen” — Dexys Midnight Runners

Dexys Midnight Runners’ “Come On Eileen” is a song that has never left the rotation. On top of being played at pretty much every kind of gathering for decades, it remains a radio staple. You haven’t been able to escape this song since the 80s.

It’s the rhythm that makes this song so enduring. “We wanted a good rhythm and we found one,” frontman Kevin Rowland once said. “We felt it was a good rhythm. [And] we came up with the chord sequence ourselves and just started singing melodies over it. I remember thinking, ‘We’re really onto something here.’”

“Tainted Love” — Soft Cell

Soft Cell’s “Tainted Love” is one of the best one-hit wonders from the 80s. This cover far overshadowed the original, becoming a top-selling song in 1981. It got tied into the AIDS crisis of the era, changing in meaning for many listeners and inadvertently becoming even more popular because of it. It remains a radio staple, getting continued play in modernity.

The success of this cover came as a surprise to Soft Cell, who saw it as a throwaway song. Little did they know, it would become their calling card, keeping them in the cultural conversation even today.

(Photo: Eleonora C. Collini)