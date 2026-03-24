The Grand Ole Opry Crowd “Lose Their Minds” Over Trisha Yearwood’s Phil Collins Cover With Lady A’s Charles Kelley

Charles Kelley couldn’t contain his excitement over getting to sing with Trisha Yearwood.

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The Lady A singer stepped out on Sunday to perform at Band As One Nashville, a charity concert Yearwood put on for the second year in the row.

The Grand Ole Opry crowd roared as Kelley made his way onto the stage alongside Yearwood. As for why Yearwood joined Kelley for his set, the latter singer noted he was used to singing with a lady during his performance.

“And you got me instead,” Yearwood quipped in response.

Despite her joking, Yearwood ended up being a worthy fill-in for Kelley’s Lady A bandmates, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood.

The pair got things started with a performance of Lady A’s 2009 hit, “Need You Now.” The whole crowd sang along as Yearwood and Kelley performed.

Afterwards, Kelley told Yearwood that he’d couldn’t wait for his bandmates to hear her take on the song.

“They’re going to lose their minds,” he said.

The fun didn’t end there. Yearwood told the audience that she had been digging Kelley’s ’80s vibe as of late. She said that she was especially excited by a Phil Collins cover he posted.

As such, Yearwood asked Kelley to join her in singing Collins’ 1985 hit, “Separate Lives.” The crowd was delighted with the performance, even offering the singers a standing ovation after the fact.

“Doesn’t that make you want to spend money?” Yearwood asked the crowd, expertly circling the focus of the back to raising money for Susan G. Koman.

What to Know About Trisha Yearwood’s Band as One Charity Concert

Yearwood put on the show for the second year in a row to raise money for breast cancer research. The cause is near and dear to her heart, as her mother battled the disease.

“Music heals, period,” Yearwood said in a video that was played at the event. “If you go to a concert, no matter what’s going on in your life, you can celebrate, you can cry, you can have an experience that is unlike any other event I can think of.”

“What I want people to walk away with is joy that they had a good time, and they could forget whatever they’re going to do in the moment,” she added. “And hope, because Band As One is about hope.”

In addition to Kelley, Yearwood tapped stars including The War and Treaty, Ashley McBryde, and Reba McEntire to perform.

On top of epic performances, the evening also included a live auction where well over $150,000 was raised for the cause.

Photo by Terry Wyatt / Getty Images for Susan G. Komen