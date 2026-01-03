3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1980s That Were Tailor-Made for Karaoke

When you walk up to the stereo and put on a song, the whole room will know immediately if that particular track is from the 1980s. The era just had a specific sound, an instantly recognizable vibe. There is no two ways around it.

So, when you select a hit from the 80s to perform on at karaoke night, your audience will immediately be invested. That’s how fun tunes from the decade can be—how signature, how nostalgic. If you want to shine during karaoke night, put on a tune from the 1980s. These are three one-hit wonders from the 1980s that are seemingly tailor-made for karaoke.

“Mickey” by Toni Basil from ‘Word Of Mouth’ (1982)

To get a sense of how catchy this song is, just ask fictional music fan Wayne Campbell and his girlfriend Cassandra. Indeed, your fellow karaoke fans will rise up in unison when this track comes on in the bar. It’s as sticky as the tabletops and as beloved as the local IPA on tap.

“I Ran (So Far Away)” by A Flock Of Seagulls from ‘A Flock Of Seagulls’ (1982)

Sometimes a bar can be a time machine. And that is greatly helped when A Flock Of Seagulls comes on the stereo with their hit tune, “I Ran (So Far Away)”. Why is running so fun to sing about? Whatever the reason, this 80s band figured it out and garnered a smash in 1982. It’s a song so good, you can still hear it in the hallowed beer halls of 2025. “I Ran (So Far Away)” by A Flock Of Seagulls is just the gift that keeps on giving among new wave greats.

“867-5309/Jenny” by Tommy Tutone from ‘Tommy Tutone 2’ (1981)

At the end of the day—or, should we say at the end of the night—going to bars can often be about making a love connection. To do that, you need to exchange digits with another person. Enter: this iconic 80s tune, better known as “867-5309/Jenny” by Tommy Tutone. It’s all about that all-important seven-digit number. So, break the ice with the song that puts that front and center.

Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns