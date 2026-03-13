4 Classic Rock Songs From 1985 That Still Shake the Ground We Stand On

Classic rock had reached a substantial peak in 1985. So much amazing rock music hit the airwaves that year, and choosing the best of the best is no easy feat. That being said, I think the following four songs still shake the ground we stand on, decades after they were first released. Let’s look at a few classic rock gems from 1985 that stand out among the rest!

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“Everybody Wants To Rule The World” by Tears For Fears

At the top of this list is the dance-rock new wave classic “Everybody Wants To Rule The World” by Tears For Fears. This song is still so good and so relatable, decades after it was first released to acclaim from fans and critics alike. “Everybody Wants To Rule The World” peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and No. 2 on the UK Singles chart, and I can see why. It was a relevant Cold War classic back then and (sadly) a very relevant song today. Human beings will likely always desire power and control.

“Don’t You (Forget About Me)” by Simple Minds

This song was a smash hit after it was featured in the film The Breakfast Club. And even without that feature, it’s still a totally killer song. This new wave pop rock jam was written by Keith Forsey and Steve Schiff. And it originally almost didn’t get recorded by Simple Minds, who preferred to only record their own material. It’s a good thing they changed their mind, because “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” became a No. 1 hit on the Hot 100 in 1985.

“One More Night” by Phil Collins

Phil Collins makes an unsurprising appearance on our list of classic rock songs from 1985 with the jam “One More Night”. A soft rock classic, “One More Night” was one of his most successful songs of the year. It peaked at No. 4 on the UK Singles chart and No. 1 on the Hot 100. The whole of No Jacket Required is essential listening, of course. But I think this song really stands out in a good way.

“I’m On Fire” by Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen was not slowing down with the classic rock staples in the 1980s. And this 1985 track followed “Born In The U.S.A.” perfectly. “I’m On Fire” is a soft rock song with a touch of rockabilly and country to it. The song peaked at No. 6 on the Hot 100 shortly after its release.

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