3 Rock Bands From the 80s That Are Still Actively Touring Today

For a lot of rock bands, being able to tour for ten, maybe 15 years is considered a success. But then are some rock bands whose longevity lasts for decades. These three rock bands were touring and making music in the 80s and are still on the road today.

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Heart

Heart‘s legendary music career actually began in the 1970s. Heart, made up of sisters Ann Wilson and Nancy Wilson, released their freshman album, Dreamboat Annie, in 1975. But it wasn’t until the early 80s that Heart had their first No.1 song, with “How Can I Refuse?” out in 1983. The rest of the 80s saw Heart release plenty of hit singles, with “These Dreams”, “Alone”, “Who Will You Run To”, and more.

Heart’s last album, Beautiful Broken, came out in 2016. Heart did take a break in 2016, amid some family turmoil.

“What Nancy and I are doing right now is we’re working on our friendship and on our sisterhood,” Ann Wilson tells Yahoo! in 2017. “The band, that’s something else again. That’ll come and go and evolve and shape. But we’ll be sisters long after everything else is gone. So we’re working on our own relationship right now. … Talking, letting water run under the bridge. Just cool down. Everybody chill.”



In 2024, Heart embarked on their Royal Flush World Tour. They maintain a busy touring schedule to this day.

Def Leppard

Def Leppard‘s On Through The Night album came out in 1980. The record kicked off a lengthy string of hits for the rock band, including “Pour Some Sugar On Me”, “Hysteria”, and others.

Perhaps surprisingly, in the more than 45 years since then, Def Leppard has never taken a lengthy break. In 2026, the heavy metal band is still touring, along with headlining their third Las Vegas residency. The year will also see one of their most ambitious tours, with stops in India, Sweden, Finland, Belgium, Germany, and more.

Bon Jovi

Rock music was forever changed for the better in 1984, when Bon Jovi released their eponymous debut album. In 1986, the group had their first No. 1 hit with “You Give Love A Bad Name”, from their third studio album, Slippery When Wet.

By the late 90s, it might have seemed the group’s best days were behind them. But fortunately, Bon Jovi was just gearing up for a new chapter. In 2000, their “It’s My Life” single not only became one of their biggest hits, but it also became the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Bon Jovi, one that continues more than 25 years later.

Bon Jovi has been actively touring for more than 40 years. In 2026, the group will spend much of the year on their Bon Jovi Forever Tour.

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