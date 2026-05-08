3 One-Hit Wonders That Changed the Way We Hear Love Songs

For as long as people have been writing music, love has been the subject of our songs. Whether it’s the thrill of new love in the air or the sour sadness that comes with losing it, that fiery force of human connection has shown up in our music for centuries. But here below, we wanted to highlight three songs that helped change the way we think about writing and hearing those loving compositions. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders that changed the way we hear love songs.

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“Loving You” by Minnie Riperton from ‘Perfect Angel’ (1974)

When it comes to love songs, this 1974 track from Minnie Riperton is the Platonic Ideal of the form. Not only can you hear the devotion and the passion in Riperton’s voice, but she also inspires you to open up and sing like a songbird. Suddenly, you’re on a tree branch in springtime, and you’re chirping about the one you love. You can float on the breeze, you can fly toward the sun. But all you want to do is sing about what’s in your heart. That’s what Riperton gave the world.

“I Melt With You” by Modern English from ‘After The Snow’ (1982)

While Minnie Riperton showcased the Platonic Ideal of a love song, Modern English gave the world something else entirely. When new wave music hit the sonic landscape, most people had no idea of its capabilities, what it could bring to music fans’ ears. But quickly, we learned. We understood the vastness that the genre can provide. Bands like Modern English and love songs like the 1982 classic, “I Melt With You”, opened our eyes and ears to a new way to say ILY.

“Somebody That I Used To Know” by Gotye ft. Kimbra from ‘Making Mirrors’ (2011)

Sadly, whenever we talk about love, we have to talk about breakups. There are about as many breakup songs in the world as there are tunes about coming together. So, when Gotye created his now-iconic 2011 offering, “Somebody That I Used To Know”, he had to switch things up. He provided a modern love song, one that isn’t about 1950s, 1960s, or 1970s tropes. No, this one felt like our own neighbors splitting in real-time. In love and in breakups, you’ve got to keep things fresh!

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