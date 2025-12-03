3 One-Hit Wonders With Iconic Music Videos That Are Unforgettable

There is a lot of great work out there in the world. Lots of great music and lots of great music videos. But at the end of the day, some offerings just stand above the rest. And that’s just what we wanted to dive into below. We wanted to examine three music videos by three one-hit wonders that show they are the real cream of the crop. Because sometimes you just need to bask in the best of the best. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders with iconic music videos you just can’t miss.

“Barbie Girl” by Aqua from ‘Aquarium’ (1997)

Not only were this song and music video supremely popular in the late 90s, but they enjoyed a resurgence more recently with the release of the hit Barbie movie. Aqua enjoyed another round of fame for their song about the plastic toy. Not only was a subversive pop hit about Barbie a hit in the 90s, but the pastel music video that came out along with it was must-see TV.

“Smooth Criminal” by Alien Ant Farm from ‘Anthology’ (2001)

At the turn of the 21st century, MTV had millions of pairs of eyeballs locked in on their Total Request Live program, which showcased the pop hits of the day and their music videos. Well, fans of TRL will remember this indelible music video by Alien Ant Farm. Their cover of Michael Jackson’s “Smooth Criminal”, featuring backyard wrestling rings and suburban America, was a mainstay in the 2000s. It was somehow part-art and part-car crash; you couldn’t turn away.

“Nothing Compares 2 U” by Sinead O’Connor from ‘I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got’ (1990

Sinead O’Connor didn’t need much to make this video iconic. All she needed was her face. Her visage displayed such intensity, such passion on this track. It didn’t tell a story; it told a novel in a matter of minutes. The world fell in love with O’Connor thanks to this performance in this music video. Sadly, she never got to totally feel that adoration—at least not for long enough. Still, the video remains one of the most effective ever.

