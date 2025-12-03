How an Abnormally Early Morning Sparked This Scottish Rock Band’s Breakthrough US Hit

Let’s just say that “Magic” has always been in the air to some extent in the world of pop music. Both Olivia Newton-John and The Cars had hits with songs of that title, while Bruce Springsteen used it as the name for one of his albums. But let’s give credit to a Scottish band for getting there first. Pilot’s “Magic” hit the US Top 5 in 1974. It was their lone American hit, and it still provides a healthy dose of pop enchantment.

Videos by American Songwriter

A Chorus in Need of a Verse

Not too many Scottish bands did much damage on the American charts over the years. A few members of Pilot actually briefly played with the Bay City Rollers, who would know their own stateside success. Pilot formed as a trio in the early 70s and gained a record deal not too long afterward.

They cheekily titled their first album From The Album Of The Same Name in 1974. And they ran in some impressive circles right off the bat. Alan Parsons, fresh off engineering classic albums by The Beatles and Pink Floyd, took the role as producer of an album recorded in the legendary Abbey Road studios.

David Paton, who sang, played bass, and handled much of the guitar work on the album, created the bouncy refrain of “Magic” first. But he couldn’t come up with much else to accompany it. Luckily, an observation from his wife helped him finish what would become the band’s breakthrough hit.

“Magic” Hour

One morning, Paton and his wife woke up at an abnormally early hour. His wife noted that she’d never been up early enough to see the sunrise, as she was able to do that morning. Paton immediately tacked that idea onto what he already had, and “Magic” was completed. (Billy Lyall, who helped Paton with the music, received a co-writing credit.)

“Magic” made it to No. 5 on the US charts in 1974 while also doing well in other countries around the world. Although they wouldn’t score again in the US, Pilot’s next single, “Thursday”, went all the way to the top of the charts in the United Kingdom.

The band couldn’t quite sustain their success beyond that debut album. Interestingly enough, one of the connections that David Paton made helped him to an excellent second act in the music business. He became a member of the Alan Parsons Project, serving as the band’s steady bassist and occasional singer.

Behind the Lyrics of Magic

Pilot knew they had a memorable chorus for “Magic”, so why not put it right up front? “Oh, ho, ho, it’s magic,” Paton belts. “Never believe it’s not so.” The double negative makes for a clever way of pouring on the positivity, especially when accompanied by the buoyant melody.

Paton used his wife’s phrase to set the verses in motion: “Never been awake/Never seen a day break.” The narrator enjoys his “lazy day in bed” and can’t help but feel there’s something special about it: “Crazy music playing in the morning light.”

As it turns out, Pilot couldn’t have titled “Magic” any better. As simple and unfussy as it is, you can’t help but feel the special glow it casts, as if by benevolent sleight of hand.

Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images