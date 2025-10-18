3 Pop Songs From 1994 That Live in Our Heads Rent-Free

If your brain was an apartment building and you owned and operated it, who would be the tenants? And would there be anyone living up there for free? Well, if you ask us, there are pop songs that most definitely live in our heads rent-free, especially from the year 1994. Want to know which ones? Well, thanks for asking!

Below, we wanted to highlight three pop songs that have stayed with us since we heard them in the mid-90s. Indeed, these are three pop songs from 1994 that live in our heads rent-free even today, some three decades since they came out.

“I Swear” by All-4-One from ‘All-4-One’ (1994)

Raise your hand if you knew this song by All-4-One was a cover! Raise your other hand if you knew it was a cover of a country song! Originally released by country artist John Michael Montgomery in 1993, it was covered by R&B group All-4-One a year later, and it was the latter’s rendition that stayed atop the Billboard Hot 100 for 11 straight weeks. The harmonies are beautiful, the sentiment sweet. What’s not to love, no matter the genre?

“Stay (I Missed You)” by Lisa Loeb from ‘Reality Bites’ (1994)

If there was one song that summed up 1994, it was probably this tune. Something about the sitcom setting of the music video, Lisa Loeb’s glasses, the lilting delivery—it all made the 90s feel like the 90s. Mainstream America ate it all up. Discovered by neighbor Ethan Hawke, Loeb became a household name thanks to her breakup song. Today, she writes kids’ music and sells eyeglasses. What a life for the hit songwriter!

“Kiss From A Rose” by Seal from ‘Seal II’ (1994)

Just another banger! Thank you, 1994. Seal’s “Kiss From A Rose” was a track we all knew by heart in the mid-90s. When it came out on the Batman Forever soundtrack, it was a match made in heaven. No one quite knew what a “kiss from a rose” or “on the grey” meant, but it sure sounded good. The song made Seal a global star, and it remains one of the signature tracks of the entire decade.

Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images