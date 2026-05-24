3 No. 1 Songs From 1999 That Everyone Secretly Knows the Words To

Sure, there are some old classics that we’d all like to forget. However, when these 90s hits come on, everyone is singing along.

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“Genie In A Bottle” by Christina Aguilera

For an 18-year-old Christina Aguilera, this sexually-charged song was pretty risky. When Aguilera put “Genie In A Bottle” out, she was still known by some for The Mickey Mouse Club. According to the singer, though, the song is really about having love and respect for yourself.

“If you listen to the words ‘My body’s saying let’s go, but my heart is saying no.’ My heart is saying no,” Aguilera explained to Pier Dominguez. “So it’s really a song about self-respect and treating me the way I want to be treated before I just give my love away to anybody.”

“Bills, Bills, Bills” by Destiny’s Child

This one was written by Kandi Burruss and Kevin “She’kspare” Briggs, who also wrote TLC’s “No Scrubs”. Apparently, this song has been frequently misinterpreted by listeners, as SongFacts notes. But don’t get it twisted, “Bills, Bills, Bills” isn’t just about being with someone for money. It’s about finding a man who can be financially stable on his own. Is that really too much to ask?

“Believe” by Cher

For some reason, I always forget about this slightly cheesy Cher song. But whenever it comes on, I always manage to know every single word. This song gave Cher a big comeback in the 90s at 52. Leave it to her to prove that you don’t have to be young to be in your musical prime.

According to the superstar, changing the sound of her voice was at first an accident, then a purposeful choice. “‘Believe,’ I changed the sound of music forever,” she said during her Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction speech.

“My producer and I were having a fight because he said, ‘Cher, do it better,’ because ‘Believe’ was kind of a b***h in the beginning, it wasn’t that good,” she admitted. “I said, ‘If you want it better, find another singer!’ He called me later in the afternoon and said, ‘Cher, I’ve been playing around with a pitch machine, and I think I got something.’ He started to play it, and when it was over, we jumped up and high-fived each other—it was a moment.”

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