3 Pop Songs From 2001 That Prove Passion Was of the Era

In the late 1990s, pop music was going through a resurgence, a renaissance, thanks to boy bands and pop starlets. That movement continued for years, and in 2001, pop music was experiencing a bit of a turn. The bleached blonde syncopated pop songs were being put aside a bit for tracks that displayed passion and a bit more maturity.

That’s just what we wanted to check out here. We wanted to highlight three pop acts from 2001 that brought a little maturity to the genre. Don’t worry, these are still songs you want to belt out in your living room. But they’re also songs that might just be a bit more relatable. Indeed, these are three pop songs from 2001 that prove passion was of the essence.

“All For You” by Janet Jackson from ‘All For You’ (2001)

One of the stickiest choruses of 2001 belongs to Janet Jackson. Who knew that Janet would be the Jackson family star who lasted the longest in mainstream culture? Not only did she release incredible songs into the 2000s (like this one), but Jackson is still touring these days. And this breezy track with its floaty hook remains a fan favorite on and off stage. Check it out and float on air with JJ here.

“Fallin’” by Alicia Keys from ‘Songs In A Minor’ (2001)

When Alicia Keys became a mainstay in mainstream culture, it was thanks, in part, to her ability to connect with audiences of all ages. She was a rising young star in the early 2000s, and yet her piano playing and her classic vibe made her a fave of grown adults. She also connected with all types of cultures and backgrounds. That’s what happens when you represent the essence of New York City like the Big Apple-born star.

“Drops Of Jupiter” by Train from ‘Drops Of Jupiter’ (2001)

The early 2000s boasted a number of songs rooted in a depth of passion (see: Five For Fighting, Dave Matthews, Coldplay), but perhaps no band was as passionate in their tunes as Train. They had a way of drenching their lyrics with just the most earnest adoration. And their audiences could feel it, could absorb it, and roll on it like a surfer over a wave. That’s what Train gave their millions of listeners. What a gift.

