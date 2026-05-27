3 of the Most Savage Country Songs of the 2000s by Female Artists

Country music has plenty of songs about revenge and retaliation, with some of the best of them coming from women. These are three of the most savage country songs from female artists, out since the year 2000.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Two Black Cadillacs” by Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood has several songs that are pretty harsh. But one of her best is “Two Black Cadillacs“. Written by Underwood, Hillary Lindsey, and Josh Kear, “Two Black Cadillacs” is on. Underwood’s Blown Away album.

Out as a single in 2012, the song is about a woman and a mistress, who together take care of the man who is cheating on them both. “Two Black Cadillacs” says, “Yeah, they took turns laying a rose down / Threw a handful of dirt into the deep ground / He’s not the only one who had a secret to hide / Bye bye, bye bye, bye bye.”

When “Two Black Cadillacs” was released, Underwood made sure people knew it wasn’t at all about her own husband, Mike Fisher.

“It’s so much more fun to write about everything else,” Underwood says. “I live the love story at home, I don’t want to live the love story at work.”

“Goodbye Earl” by The Chicks

In 2000, The Chicks (formerly The Dixie Chicks) released “Goodbye Earl”. The song, on their sophomore album Fly, is written by Dennis Linde.

“Goodbye Earl” tells the story of a woman named Wanda, married to Earl, who was an abusive husband. Together, Wanda and her best friend, Mary Anne, took matters into their own hands by putting poison in Earl’s black-eyed peas.

A surprisingly feel-good song, in spite of the harsh subject matter, “Goodbye Earl” says, “So the girls bought some land / And a roadside stand / Out on Highway 109 / They sell Tennessee ham / And strawberry jam / And they don’t lose any sleep at night / ‘Cause Earl had to die.”

Actors Dennis Franz, Janke Krakowiski, and Lauren Holly star in the humorous video.

“Gunpowder & Lead” by Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert definitely shows off her fiery side in “Gunpowder & Lead”. On her sophomore Crazy Ex-Girlfriend album, Lambert wrote “Gunpowder & Lead” with Heather Little.

“Gunpowder & Lead” is about a woman taking matters into her own hands. The song says, “I’m going home, gonna load my shotgun / Wait by the door and light a cigarette / If he wants a fight, well, now he’s got one / And he ain’t seen me crazy yet / He slapped my face and he shook me like a rag doll / Don’t that sound like a real man? / I’m gonna show him what little girls are made of / Gunpowder and lead.”

Photo by Lester Cohen/WireImage