3 Hits From Rock, Pop, and Country That Defined the Year 1985

It’s easy to look at one genre and think we’ve figured out a year in music history. But to really get a full picture of what a particular era was like, we need to look at every corner of the music industry. One significant year in music history was 1985. It seemed like every corner of the industry was operating at the highest level. Pop, rock, and country were all enjoying equal shares of the world’s listenership. Below, revisit three songs from each genre that were all released in 1985 to get a full picture of what was going on in music back then.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: 3 Songs From 1985 That Haven’t Aged]

“Don’t You (Forget About Me)” — Simple Minds

Few songs from a film were as era-defining as Simple Minds’ “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” was in 1985. This song, written for the coming-of-age classic The Breakfast Club, was the epitome of 80s rock. Not only did it perfectly underscore the film, but it energized an entire generation of rock fans.

For 80s kids, this track was an instant classic. Even now, in hindsight, this song remains a highlight from the decade as a whole. This wasn’t just a song; it was a pop culture icon, even when we remove the film that commissioned it.

“We Are The World” — USA for Africa

If you’re looking for a list of who’s who in music from 1985, it’s easy to find in one song: “We Are The World.” This pop track, featuring a multi-genre lineup of collaborators, was written to support famine victims in Ethiopia. But aside from his charitable goal, this song also gifted listeners worldwide a star-studded track with endless replay value.

The musicians featured on this track were among the most famous acts in the world in ‘85, easily encapsulating the music industry as a whole. It became one of the best-selling singles in music history, so naturally, it has to end up on this list of defining songs.

“Highwayman” — The Highwaymen

In a similar manner, The Highwaymen represented the breadth of the country industry in 1985. Featuring a lineup of Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, and Kris Kristofferson, this supergroup wrapped up everything fans love about the edgier sides of country in this era.

Sure, there was a lot of pop crossover in country this year, which this supergroup wasn’t leaning into, but the star power exhibited here didn’t go unnoticed by any corner of country fandom.

(Photo by Mike Guastella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)