3 Powerhouse Duets From the 1990s That Captured a Lost Era

These three powerhouse duets from the 1990s captured a time and place that no longer exists. When we hear these songs, we can’t help but wish we had a little bit more of this energy in modern times. Revisit these three cross-genre duets to be reminded of why this era of music was so special. They’ll get you stuck on 1990s throwbacks.

[RELATED: 3 Country Voices From the 1990s You’ll Recognize in About Two Seconds]

Videos by American Songwriter

“The Boy Is Mine” — Brandy and Monica

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No one is making tongue-in-cheek, conversational duets like this anymore. “The Boy Is Mine” still holds on to popularity today, especially thanks to Ariana Grande’s redux version of the track in recent years. But it’s more than that pop diva reminding us of it. This track has endured because it’s relatable and playful, and it features two legendary vocalists.

This song is oh-so-1990s with electronic melodies and strong harmonies. Even in a song where the two vocalists are battling it out for a man, they manage to sound pitch-perfect together.

“Beauty And The Beast” — Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson

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Disney consistently delivered iconic duets, both on-screen and off, in the 1990s. Take this end-credit song from Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson, for example. This song might’ve been recorded for something very specific, but it has an appeal that goes far beyond those who call themselves fans of the namesake movie. Dion’s voice is as powerful as ever here, and Bryson complements it perfectly.

“Ever just the same / Ever a surprise / Ever as before / And ever just as sure / As the sun will rise,” the pair sing in rousing harmony. This is the kind of duet that became a hallmark of the 1990s and instantly transports us back there every time we hear it today.

“It’s Your Love” — Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

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Tim McGraw and Faith Hill proved their chemistry with this duet in 1997. “It’s Your Love” highlights both artists’ voices immaculately, delivering a country song with massive crossover appeal. This song is everything that’s great about 1990s country music with double the power.

“It’s your love / It just does something to me / It sends a shock right through me / I can’t get enough,” the lyrics read. This is the kind of song modern country artists look back on and hope to record at least once in their careers.

(Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)