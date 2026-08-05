3 Country Voices From the 1990s You’ll Recognize in About Two Seconds

The 1990s enjoyed a country music renaissance. If you were a fan during the decade, you likely had a permanent smile on your face. Every year you saw new stars, heard new standout tracks, and felt heartened by your favorite genre.

Here below, we wanted to highlight the careers of three country artists who shined in the moment and have lasted in the mainstream ever since. Indeed, these are three country voices from the 1990s you’ll recognize in about two seconds.

Videos by American Songwriter

George Strait

Play video

In many ways, George Strait had the Platonic Ideal of a country singing voice. It was smooth, boasted signature twang, and made you feel as if you were in a saloon in the heart of the heartland, listening to his tracks as you sipped a glass of whiskey and forgot that time ever existed. Indeed, Strait, who released a whopping 10 albums during the 1990s, is a guiding light for so many who came after him. His voice rings in their ears just as it continues to ring in ours.

Garth Brooks

Play video

For many country fans, Garth Brooks was the country artist of the 1990s. Not only did he release a number of classic tracks during the era, but Brooks seemed to pack football stadium after football stadium around the US day after day. With his cowboy hat and deep croon, Brooks satisfied his fans’ country thirst with tracks like “The Dance”, “The Thunder Rolls”, and, of course, “Friends In Low Places”. If we wanted to send a batch of country songs to another galaxy to show our alien neighbors just what it was all about—Brooks’ work would assuredly be on that mixtape.

Trisha Yearwood

Play video

You can’t talk about the 1990s and Garth Brooks without mentioning his wife and better half, Trisha Yearwood. The country star broke out in the early part of the decade with her hit single, “She’s In Love With The Boy”. From there, Yearwood has boasted one of the most decorated country careers in recent memory. She released seven albums during the 1990s, including her self-titled debut in 1991. Since then, she’s never looked back.

Photo by: Unknown/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images