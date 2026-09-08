3 Classic Singles From the 1970s That Still Have a Fresh Sound Decades Later

It takes some serious talent to pen a song that still resonates with listeners nearly half a century in the future. That’s certainly the case for the following three classic singles from the 1970s, each of which still makes it to playlists from baby boomers and Gen Z alike after all these years. Let’s get into some nostalgic songs that never get old, shall we?

“Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac from ‘Rumours’ (1977)

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I don’t know about you, but I still blast this soft rock classic at full volume whenever I set foot into a car. It’s just so good for soundtracking the feeling of being on the open road. And, honestly, the entirety of Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours has managed to still maintain a fresh sound after all these years. But there’s something about “Dreams” that has stood the test of time.

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“Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac was an enormous hit upon its release, peaking at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and the Canada Top Singles chart.

“Psycho Killer” by Talking Heads from ‘Talking Heads: 77’ (1977)

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New wave was in its infancy back in 1977, but Talking Heads was dishing out tunes in that genre that would come to define it and somehow also transcend it. Nobody was making music like this group, and “Psycho Killer” is as strange and ahead of its time as it is insanely catchy nearly 50 years later.

“Psycho Killer” by Talking Heads was actually not that huge of a hit when it was first released, shockingly. The song barely made it to the Hot 100, though it did reach the Top 20 in the Netherlands and Belgium. In retrospect, though, it has become one of the most remembered songs of the late 1970s.

“London Calling” by The Clash from ‘London Calling’ (1979)

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Like new wave, punk rock was still quite young back in the late 1970s. But even in its infancy, the second wave of punk rock was just around the corner. And the legendary band The Clash managed to dish out a song that was both punk rock and post-punk at the same time, right at the tail end of the decade. “London Calling” is an insanely memorable, dark, apocalyptic, and politically charged track from the album of the same name, and it remains one of the most iconic classic singles from the 1970s.

“London Calling” by The Clash peaked at No. 11 in the UK, though it didn’t quite chart in the US.

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