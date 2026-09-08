4 Songs by The Cars That I Still Crave Today

Beginning in 1978, The Cars spent the next decade releasing hit after hit. The group has far too many successful songs to mention, but these are four of our favorites by The Cars. All written by band member Ric Ocasek, they are still ones that are still worth listening to today.

“Shake It Up”

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Their first Top 5 hit, “Shake It Up” is the title track of their fourth studio album. Surprisingly, “Shake It Up” almost didn’t make it onto a record at all.

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“The song ‘Shake It Up’ was around for Panorama,” The Cars’ Elliot Easton reveals, referring to their third studio album. In fact, drummer David Robinson was decidedly not a fan of “Shake It Up”.

“David kind of vetoed it,” Easton recalls. “He didn’t think much of it.”

Out in 1981, “Shake It Up” says in part, “Well dance all night, get real loose / You don’t need no bad excuse / Dance all night with anyone / Don’t let nobody pick your fun / Shake it up, oh / Shake it up, yeah.”

“Tonight She Comes”

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A No. 1 single for The Cars, “Tonight She Comes” is on their Greatest Hits album. The song was released in 1985.

“Tonight She Comes” says in part, “Well I know tonight she comes / She jangles me up / She does it with ease / And sometimes she passes through me / Just like a breeze.”

Ocasek reportedly originally thought about keeping “Tonight She Comes” for his own solo album. His debut Beatitude record was released in 1983.

“You Might Think”

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“You Might Think” might be one of The Cars’ most popular songs. Out in 1984, “You Might Think” is part of their Heartbeat City record.

The song starts with, “You might think I’m crazy to hang around with you / Maybe you think I’m lucky to have something to do / But I think that you’re wild / Inside me is some child.”

The success of “You Might Think” is likely partly due to their groundbreaking video, which won them the very first MTV Video Music Award for Video of the Year trophy.

“Magic”

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Immediately after the release of “You Might Think”, The Cars followed that single with “Magic“. It’s “Magic” that remains among their most popular hits today.

The chorus of “Magic” says, “Uh oh, it’s magic / When I’m with you / Uh oh, it’s magic / Just a little magic / You know it’s true / I got a hold on you.”

Also on Heartbeat City, the video “Magic” was shot at the iconic Hilton mansion in Beverly Hills.

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