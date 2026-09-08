3 Country Songs From 1987 That Every 80s Kid Still Knows by Heart Today

Almost every country music fan can agree that the 1980s remain an important decade for the genre. So many classics came out in the 1980s, including these three country songs. All out in 1987, they are so good that it’s likely that every 80s kid still knows them by heart today.

“Forever And Ever, Amen”

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A song that is still being sung decades later is Randy Travis’s “Forever And Ever, Amen”. It appears on his Always & Forever record. Written by Paul Overstreet and Don Schlitz, “Forever And Ever, Amen” is Travis’s first multi-platinum single.

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The catchy chorus says in part, “If you wonder how long I’ll be faithful / I’ll be happy to tell you again / I’m gonna love you forever and ever, forever and ever, amen.”

“Forever And Ever, Amen” gave Travis his fourth CMA Award, and his only one for Single of the Year.

“Life Turned Her That Way” by Ricky Van Shelton

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Ricky Van Shelton includes “Life Turned Her That Way” on his debut album, Wild-Eyed Dream. The song, written by Harlan Howard, was first recorded by Little Jimmy Dickens in 1965. Two years later, Mel Tillis recorded the same song, becoming a Top 15 hit.

But it’s Shelton’s version that is the most well-known. “Life Turned Her That Way” is a heartbreaking song about a woman who has gone through plenty of hard times. Towards the end of the song, the singer admits that he is partly to blame.

“Life Turned Her That Way” ends with, “She’s been walked on and stepped on so many times / And I hate to admit it, but the last footprint’s mine / She was crying when I met her, she cries harder today / So don’t blame her, life turned her that way.”

Other artists who put their own spin on “Life Turned Her That Way’ include George Jones, Ernest Tubb, Willie Nelson, and Conway Twitty, among others.

“Love Will Find Its Way To You” by Reba McEntire

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On Reba McEntire’s The Last One To Know record is “Love Will Find Its Way To You”. The song is the second and final single from The Last One To Know, following the title track, which both became No. 1 singles.

Written by Dave Loggins and J.D. Martin, the inspirational song says, “You’ll find, somebody wants to be a part of your life / And if you just believe and say that’s what you’re gonna do / One day love will find its way to you / Yes it will / One day love will find its way to you.”

Although “Love Will Find Its Way To You” became a big hit for McEntire, Martin incorrectly predicted the song would never make it onto country radio. One year before it became a hit single for McEntire, it became the title track of Lee Greenwood’s fifth studio album.

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