3 Questionable Country Songs That Would Raise Some Eyebrows if They Were Released Today

It’s not like country music has completely shied away from dipping its toes in controversy. Heck, even Jason Aldean’s “Try That In A Small Town” got quite a bit of backlash back in 2023. But if you thought that was controversial, you’re in for a treat. I present to you: three country songs that would cause a ruckus if they were released today.

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“Indian Outlaw” by Tim McGraw

Released by Tim McGraw in 1994, “Indian Outlaw” tells the story of an Indian who’s “half Cherokee and Choctaw”. The song all in all isn’t particularly vulgar, but the use of words like ‘wigwam’ and ‘tom-tom’ would probably get some people fired up today.

McGraw actually wanted to record “Indian Outlaw” for his debut, self-titled album, but his label wouldn’t let him. However, after playing it live and getting a positive fan response, McGraw caved and released it on his second album, Not A Moment Too Soon. However, as SongFacts shares, even he wasn’t sure that it would receive a positive response.

“I felt like this is either going to work in a huge way, or it’s going to ruin my career forever,” McGraw said. Lucky for him, the song was actually well received, even giving the singer his first Top 10 hit.

“Trashy Women” by Confederate Railroad

Today, this song would either be a big hit or a big miss. In “Trashy Women”, this southern country-rock band sings about their taste in women. In the process, they also craft a stereotype of what exactly it means to be a woman who’s “trashy”.

Confederate Railroad sings: “Yeah, an’ I like my women just a little on the trashy side / When they wear their clothes too tight and their hair is dyed / Too much lipstick an’ er too much rouge / Gets me excited, leaves me feeling confused.”

Originally, this song was actually written and recorded by Jerry Jeff Walker. Then, Confederate Railroad made a No. 10 country hit out of it a few years later.

“If The South Woulda Won” by Hank Williams Jr.

Yeah, this one is pretty crazy. Released in 1988, “If The South Woulda Won” imagines a United States in which the Confederacy won the Civil War, and Williams doesn’t shy away from giving his thoughts on the idea.

He sings in the first verse, “If the South woulda won, we woulda had it made / I’d probably run for President of the Southern States / The day Elvis passed away would be our national holiday / If the South woulda won, we woulda had it made.”

While some could interpret this song as a bit of an ode to what makes the South the South and America American, it’s hard not to read between the lines of its discriminatory undertones.

Photo by: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic