3 Rock and Pop Songs That Listeners Often Remember Very Differently

People remember these three songs differently than they actually are. Whether it’s a line that doesn’t actually exist or a song that seemed like a bigger hit than it actually was, these songs might test your memory. Do you remember them correctly? Or has time obscured their real history?

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Videos by American Songwriter

“We Are The Champions” — Queen

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We all want to tack on a “of the world” at the end of “We Are The Champions”. But, in reality, the recorded version doesn’t actually feature that line. Instead, it’s a memory conflated with the live riff Freddie Mercury often performed. He typically added that final line to the end of this song in concerts, adding an extra layer of pride to this amped-up track.

But, in the recorded version, Queen simply fades out at the end of this song. “We are the champions / No time for losers / ‘Cause we are the champions,” the final lines read. It’s a popular case of mistaken memory in classic rock.

“Don’t Stop Believin’” — Journey

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Because of how enduring Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’” is, you’d think it must have gone No. 1 for weeks upon weeks. In reality, though, it only reached No. 9, painting a very different picture than most would’ve imagined.

“Don’t stop believin’ / Hold on to that feelin’ / Streetlights, people,” is a chorus that literally everyone can sing along to. But despite how beloved this song was, it barely made the top 10 for a handful of weeks. Its legacy is far greater than its initial success would’ve suggested. Time has been more than kind to this arena rock staple.

“Girls Just Want To Have Fun” — Cyndi Lauper

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Many people only associate “Girls Just Want To Have Fun” with Cyndi Lauper. The rock icon completely molded this song to her artistry. Robert Hazard’s original version pales in comparison to the 1980s songstress. Most people think of this as a Lauper original, but that erases a large part of this song’s history.

“That’s all they really want / Some fun / When the workin’ day is done / Oh girls, they wanna have fun,” the lyrics read. The origin of this song has been completely obliterated by the Lauper cover. In hindsight, a female artist was always a better choice for this song than a male. Lauper really drives the sentiment in the lyrics home, changing the listening experience entirely.

(Photo by Larry Hulst/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)