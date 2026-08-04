4 Songs From the 1960s That Feel Like Lounging in the Sunshine

Whether you’re a devoted sun worshipper or the occasional outdoor catnapper, there’s no denying the comfort and relaxation of dozing off under the warm rays of the sun. And while there’s something to be said about lounging in that cozy stillness and soaking in the sound of your environment, music can make a great addition to a sunny afternoon, too. Just as The Kinks—and three other iconic acts from the 1960s, all of which have songs that embody that feeling of lying in the sunshine.

“Sunny Afternoon” by The Kinks

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What better track is there to start a list about 1960s sunshine songs than The Kinks’ “Sunny Afternoon”? The 1966 track is a laidback groove with a catchy chorus about living “this life of luxury, lazin’ on a sunny afternoon in the summertime.” The verses have a bluesy feel and narrative to them, including lamentations about the tax man and a “big fat mama tryna break me.” But it always returns to the main idea of lying in the sunshine on a warm summer’s day.

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“Time Of The Season” by The Zombies

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The Zombies’ “Time Of The Season” has, ironically, a timeless quality to it. The sparse percussion throughout the verses, the moody call-and-response vocals, and a hypnotic bass line make this Zombies track a welcome addition any time of year. However, the song develops an even more trancelike quality in the summer heat. Interestingly, this song came out after The Zombies had already broken up, making it a rare occurrence of a band getting a hit single after they no longer existed.

“Dear Prudence” by The Beatles

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The Beatles have plenty of songs that reference “sun” and “sunshine.” But we’d argue that tracks like “Dear Prudence” embody this heavenly glow without having to explicitly say it in the title. Lines like “the sun is up, the sky is blue, it’s beautiful, and so are you” make this an obvious pick for a list of 1960s songs about the sunshine. Still, we’d be remiss if we didn’t at least give honorable mention to “Here Comes The Sun”, “Good Day Sunshine”, and “Sun King”.

“Sunshine Superman” by Donovan

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Finally, Donovan’s 1966 track “Sunshine Superman” closes out this list of 1960s songs that pair nicely with lying in the sun. Originally written and released as a sort of intercontinental love letter, Donovan’s slinky, sultry tune can instantly turn the heat up on a summer’s day. The song is full of psychedelic imagery of rainbows and sunsets and anthropomorphic turtles, which are all lovely images to ponder while sunbathing.

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