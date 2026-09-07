3 Rock Songs From 1988 That Still Make Me Smile Today

It’s impossible not to love the rock music of the late 1980s. Among the great rock songs released in the decade are these three tunes. All out in 1988, these songs still make me smile big today.

“When It’s Love” by Van Halen

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Van Halen shows off their softer side with “When It’s Love”. Written by Eddie Van Halen, Alex Van Halen, Michael Anthony, and Sammy Hagar, all members of the band, “When It’s Love” is on Van Halen’s OU812 project.

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“When It’s Love” says, “How do I know when it’s love / I can’t tell you, but it lasts forever / How does it feel when it’s love / It’s just something you feel together.“

OU812 is an important album for Van Halen. It also includes “Black And Blue” and “Finish What Ya Started”, both big hits for them.

“Don’t You Know What The Night Can Do” by Steve Winwood

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Steve Winwood includes “Don’t You Know What The Night Can Do” on his Roll With It record. Written by Winwood and Will Jennings, “Don’t You Know What The Night Can Do” became a two-week No. 1 single for Winwood.

The inspirational song says, “Now’s the time that our dreams are finally coming true / Feels so good we’re crying / Now’s the time when it’s down to me and you / Spread these wings—we’ll be flying / Don’t you know what the night can do?“

“Don’t You Know What The Night Can Do” was also used by Michelob for one of their commercials.

“They started putting the commercial on the TV before the single was out,” Winwood says. “It looked like I had written a beer jingle!”

Two years later, Winwood had his final No. 1 single, with “One and Only Man”.

“I Don’t Want To Live Without You” by Foreigner

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On Foreigner’s Inside Information album is “I Don’t Want To Live Without You”. The song was written solely by band member Mick Jones.

The chorus to the sentimental song says simply, “I don’t want to live without you / I don’t want to live without you / I could never live without you / Live without your love.”

Jones later reveals that this song was written rather quickly.

“I was sitting with Mum one night, tinkering around on the piano, and came up with this chord structure,” Jones recalls. “The song was pretty much written that evening. The ones that come to me so fast are usually pretty good.”

“I Don’t Want To Live Without You” is one of Foreigner’s final big hits.

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