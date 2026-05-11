3 Rock Bands From the 1960s With Short Five-Year Careers

Everything about being in a band is difficult. Playing music is hard, writing songs is near impossible, and getting along with a handful of bandmates over the course of several months or years can feel like climbing Mount Everest. Sometimes it doesn’t work out.

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Here below, we wanted to highlight three rock groups from the 1960s who came and went just like that. These are three bands that remain timeless despite the fact they were around for a short time. Indeed, these are three rock bands from the 1960s with short five-year careers.

The Bobby Fuller Four

What started in 1962 in El Paso, Texas, later turned into a tragedy shrouded in mystery. Known for songs like “I Fought The Law” and “Let Her Dance”, the story of The Bobby Fuller Four ended after just a handful of years when the group’s lead vocalist, Bobby Fuller, died. He was found beaten in his car, and it was determined he’d swallowed gasoline. While police ruled it a suicide, many suspected the mafia. Either way, Fuller was pronounced dead on July 18, 1966. He was just 23 years old. And his band only released two LPs, including I Fought The Law in 1966.

The Jimi Hendrix Experience

Sadly, tragedy was a major part of 1960s music, and it didn’t start or stop with Bobby Fuller. The iconic guitarist Jimi Hendrix also suffered a similar fate. But before he died on September 18, 1970, at just 27 years old, Hendrix rose to fame with his band The Jimi Hendrix Experience. The group released its debut album, Are You Experienced, in 1967. With it, the former backup six-string player took center stage. He soon became known for songs like “Hey Joe” and “Purple Haze”. Unfortunately, the Seattle-born Hendrix died less than five years later.

Cream

In the 1960s, Eric Clapton played around. He was part of several outfits during the decade, including The Yardbirds and John Mayall & The Bluesbreakers. But it was the band Cream that may have left the biggest mark during the era. That group began in 1966, but it ended just two years later in 1968. In between, the Clapton-led group recorded a whopping four albums, giving fans songs like “Sunshine of Your Love” and “White Room”.

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