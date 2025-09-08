3 Rock Bands from the 1990s Who Weren’t Afraid to Get Weird

For many people, rock and roll is synonymous with “cool.” Rock stars are arguably the coolest people on the planet. The 1990s brought new kinds of rock stars. The early part of the decade saw the rise of grunge and made flannel shirts and heavy boots popular attire. Pop-punk and nu metal introduced more new faces to the pantheon of unquestionably cool artists. However, a few bands seemingly didn’t care about being cool. Instead, they were too busy making the art they wanted to make. If that meant getting a little weird and coloring outside the lines, so be it.

The bands listed below created some of the most unique rock and roll from the 1990s. There’s a good chance that your weird friend who knew all the good bands introduced them to you on the school bus or during an afternoon hang.

Cake

Thinking outside the box seems to be at the core of Cake’s philosophy as a band. They blend country music, disco, folk, mariachi, funk, and rock to create some of the coolest music to come out of the 1990s. Their music helped them stand out from the angst-heavy music of the decade. “The Distance” was a top 10 hit on the Alternative Airplay chart in 1996. “Never There” topped that chart two years later. They continued to have success with singles like “Short Skirt/Long Jacket,” “Sheep Go to Heaven,” and “Sick of You.”

Is Cake different from just about anything else you’re going to hear? Yes. Are they a criminally underrated 1990s rock band? Also yes. Trumpets, driving rhythms, and John McCrea’s unique vocal delivery make this band a must-hear for anyone who is looking to break from the norm.

Primus

Fans and critics alike have done their best to categorize the music of Primus. Since they emerged in 1990 with Frizzle Fry, they’ve been called experimental rock, funk-metal, thrash-funk, alternative metal, and many more labels that don’t quite fit. They draw inspiration from the likes of King Crimson, Pink Floyd, and the avant-garde art collective the Residents.

Primus might be hard to fit into a box, but they make some incredibly enjoyable music. The groove is always just right, and Les Claypool’s bass and vocal styles are unmistakable.

Bloodhound Gang

Some may not realize that the Bloodhound Gang was a rock band in the early 1990s. Most will likely remember them for their 1999 single “The Bad Touch.” You know, the song about the Discovery Channel and “doing it” like mammals. However, their catalog stretches back to 1995 with their debut album, Use Your Fingers.

No matter what album of theirs you put on, you’ll find some rock-solid songs that showcase the band’s cohesion and frontman Jimmy Pop’s songwriting. Also raunchy jokes, toilet humor, and satire. In short, the Bloodhound Gang knew how to have fun, and it started with going against the grain.

