Cowgirl Power: Lainey Wilson, Ella Langley, Megan Moroney Lead 59th Annual CMA Awards Nominations

The 59th Annual CMA Awards are almost here! Ahead of the Nov. 19 ceremony, the Country Music Association announced this year’s nominees for its annual honors.

Videos by American Songwriter

Lainey Wilson, Ella Langley, and Megan Moroney lead the pack with six nominations each. Zach Top came in second with five nominations, while Riley Green and Cody Johnson scored four nominations a piece.

Meanwhile, Kristian Bush, Carson Chamberlain, Luke Combs, Charlie Handsome, Chris Stapleton, and Morgan Wallen each secured three nominations.

Plenty of first time nominees made the cut this year too, with stars including Johnny Clawson, Jessie Jo Dillon, Brandon Lake, Micah Nichols, Kyle Sturrock, and Tucker Wetmore earning nominations.

As for the biggest award of the night, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen, and Lainey Wilson are all vying for the Entertainer of the Year trophy.

“Each year, the CMA Awards shine a light on the creativity, passion and dedication of our community,” Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer, said. “The nominees announced today represent some of the most impactful work happening across Country Music, and we are deeply appreciative of our voting members for lending their time and expertise to this process.”

“Their commitment helps ensure the CMA Awards remain a true reflection of the genre’s excellence,” she added. “On behalf of CMA, congratulations to all of this year’s nominees.”

59th Annual CMA Awards Nominees

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)

“4x4xU” – Lainey Wilson

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce



“Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma” – Luke Combs

Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton

Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews



“Am I Okay?” – Megan Moroney

Producer: Kristian Bush

Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank



“I Never Lie” – Zach Top

Producer: Carson Chamberlain

Mix Engineer: Matt Rovey



“you look like you love me” – Ella Langley & Riley Green

Producer: Will Bundy

Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist, Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)

Am I Okay? – Megan Moroney

Producer: Kristian Bush

Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank



Cold Beer & Country Music – Zach Top

Producer: Carson Chamberlain

Mix Engineer: Matt Rovey



F-1 Trillion – Post Malone

Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins

Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore



I’m The Problem – Morgan Wallen

Producers: Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Joey Moi

Mix Engineers: Charlie Handsome, Joey Moi



Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

SONG OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Songwriter(s)

“4x4xU”

Songwriters: Jon Decious, Aaron Raitiere, Lainey Wilson



“Am I Okay?”

Songwriters: Jessie Jo Dillon, Luke Laird, Megan Moroney



“I Never Lie”

Songwriters: Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols, Zach Top



“Texas”

Songwriters: Johnny Clawson, Josh Dorr, Lalo Guzman, Kyle Sturrock



“you look like you love me”

Songwriters: Riley Green, Ella Langley, Aaron Raitiere

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ella Langley

Megan Moroney

Lainey Wilson

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Zach Top

Morgan Wallen

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

The Red Clay Strays

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War And Treaty

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artists and Producer(s)

“Don’t Mind If I Do” – Riley Green (featuring Ella Langley)

Producers: Scott Borchetta, Jimmy Harnen, Dann Huff



“Hard Fought Hallelujah” – Brandon Lake with Jelly Roll

Producer: Micah Nichols



“I’m Gonna Love You” – Cody Johnson (with Carrie Underwood)

Producer: Trent Willmon



“Pour Me A Drink” – Post Malone (feat. Blake Shelton)

Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome



“You Had To Be There” – Megan Moroney (feat. Kenny Chesney)

Producer: Kristian Bush

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jenee Fleenor – Fiddle

Paul Franklin – Steel Guitar

Brent Mason – Guitar

Rob McNelley – Guitar

Derek Wells – Guitar

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s)

“Am I Okay?” – Megan Moroney

Directors: Alexandra Gavillet, Megan Moroney



“I’m Gonna Love You” – Cody Johnson (with Carrie Underwood)

Director: Dustin Haney



“Somewhere Over Laredo” – Lainey Wilson

Director: TK McKamy



“Think I’m In Love With You” – Chris Stapleton

Director: Running Bear



“you look like you love me” – Ella Langley & Riley Green

Directors: Ella Langley, John Park, Wales Toney

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ella Langley

Shaboozey

Zach Top

Tucker Wetmore

Stephen Wilson Jr.

The 59th Annual CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, Nov. 19 on ABC and next day on Hulu.

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM