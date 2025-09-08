Cowgirl Power: Lainey Wilson, Ella Langley, Megan Moroney Lead 59th Annual CMA Awards Nominations

The 59th Annual CMA Awards are almost here! Ahead of the Nov. 19 ceremony, the Country Music Association announced this year’s nominees for its annual honors.
Videos by American Songwriter
Lainey Wilson, Ella Langley, and Megan Moroney lead the pack with six nominations each. Zach Top came in second with five nominations, while Riley Green and Cody Johnson scored four nominations a piece.
Meanwhile, Kristian Bush, Carson Chamberlain, Luke Combs, Charlie Handsome, Chris Stapleton, and Morgan Wallen each secured three nominations.
Plenty of first time nominees made the cut this year too, with stars including Johnny Clawson, Jessie Jo Dillon, Brandon Lake, Micah Nichols, Kyle Sturrock, and Tucker Wetmore earning nominations.
As for the biggest award of the night, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen, and Lainey Wilson are all vying for the Entertainer of the Year trophy.
“Each year, the CMA Awards shine a light on the creativity, passion and dedication of our community,” Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer, said. “The nominees announced today represent some of the most impactful work happening across Country Music, and we are deeply appreciative of our voting members for lending their time and expertise to this process.”
“Their commitment helps ensure the CMA Awards remain a true reflection of the genre’s excellence,” she added. “On behalf of CMA, congratulations to all of this year’s nominees.”
59th Annual CMA Awards Nominees
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)
“4x4xU” – Lainey Wilson
Producer: Jay Joyce
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
“Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma” – Luke Combs
Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton
Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews
“Am I Okay?” – Megan Moroney
Producer: Kristian Bush
Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank
“I Never Lie” – Zach Top
Producer: Carson Chamberlain
Mix Engineer: Matt Rovey
“you look like you love me” – Ella Langley & Riley Green
Producer: Will Bundy
Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist, Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)
Am I Okay? – Megan Moroney
Producer: Kristian Bush
Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank
Cold Beer & Country Music – Zach Top
Producer: Carson Chamberlain
Mix Engineer: Matt Rovey
F-1 Trillion – Post Malone
Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins
Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore
I’m The Problem – Morgan Wallen
Producers: Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Joey Moi
Mix Engineers: Charlie Handsome, Joey Moi
Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson
Producer: Jay Joyce
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
SONG OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Songwriter(s)
“4x4xU”
Songwriters: Jon Decious, Aaron Raitiere, Lainey Wilson
“Am I Okay?”
Songwriters: Jessie Jo Dillon, Luke Laird, Megan Moroney
“I Never Lie”
Songwriters: Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols, Zach Top
“Texas”
Songwriters: Johnny Clawson, Josh Dorr, Lalo Guzman, Kyle Sturrock
“you look like you love me”
Songwriters: Riley Green, Ella Langley, Aaron Raitiere
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ella Langley
Megan Moroney
Lainey Wilson
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Zach Top
Morgan Wallen
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady A
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
The Red Clay Strays
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
The War And Treaty
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artists and Producer(s)
“Don’t Mind If I Do” – Riley Green (featuring Ella Langley)
Producers: Scott Borchetta, Jimmy Harnen, Dann Huff
“Hard Fought Hallelujah” – Brandon Lake with Jelly Roll
Producer: Micah Nichols
“I’m Gonna Love You” – Cody Johnson (with Carrie Underwood)
Producer: Trent Willmon
“Pour Me A Drink” – Post Malone (feat. Blake Shelton)
Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome
“You Had To Be There” – Megan Moroney (feat. Kenny Chesney)
Producer: Kristian Bush
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
Jenee Fleenor – Fiddle
Paul Franklin – Steel Guitar
Brent Mason – Guitar
Rob McNelley – Guitar
Derek Wells – Guitar
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s)
“Am I Okay?” – Megan Moroney
Directors: Alexandra Gavillet, Megan Moroney
“I’m Gonna Love You” – Cody Johnson (with Carrie Underwood)
Director: Dustin Haney
“Somewhere Over Laredo” – Lainey Wilson
Director: TK McKamy
“Think I’m In Love With You” – Chris Stapleton
Director: Running Bear
“you look like you love me” – Ella Langley & Riley Green
Directors: Ella Langley, John Park, Wales Toney
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ella Langley
Shaboozey
Zach Top
Tucker Wetmore
Stephen Wilson Jr.
The 59th Annual CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, Nov. 19 on ABC and next day on Hulu.
Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM
Leave a Reply
Only members can comment. Become a member. Already a member? Log in.