3 Rock Hits That Became Unexpected Halloween Staples

Rock music and Halloween go hand in hand. Rock music is debaucherous and has long had a sinister kind of edge. Because of this connection, any self-respecting Halloween party must feature at least one or two rock songs. While some songs are written for the season, others have been adopted by it. The three rock hits below became unexpected Halloween staples, for one reason or another.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Witchy Woman” – Eagles

While the Eagles might have seen the correlation between “Witchy Woman” and Halloween coming, the onus behind the song isn’t cauldrons and flying broomsticks. This song was meant to have, and does have, a sultry edge. Like many musicians before them, the band likened the love of an intoxicating woman to being put under a spell.

While that point comes across in this song, the sinister melody, paired with references to the Halloween paradigm, has made it a staple of the season. Few spooky party playlists don’t feature this Eagles hit.

“Don’t Fear the Reaper” – Blue Öyster Cult

Blue Öyster Cult‘s “Don’t Fear the Reaper” is steeped in creepy energy. As evident by the name, the band sings about the Grim Reaper, making reference to our collective fear of his presence and the mortal danger he carries. While this song wasn’t written expressly for Halloween, it is a perfect fit.

Seasons don’t fear the Reaper / Nor do the wind, the sun, or the rain, the lyrics read. The band makes a strong argument for living without care in this song, contrasting our fears with the rest of nature. It’s a pretty poignant reference when you get down to it, but most listeners stick to the surface level, using this song as an atmosphere-building hit for their Halloween festivities.

“Highway to Hell” – AC/DC

Though this AC/DC classic was written in defense of the fast life, it has become a familiar face at Halloween parties. It doesn’t take much for a song to be considered haunting. One reference to hell got this song put on the permanent rotation come October.

The lyrics in this song refer to the life of a rocker on the road—hedonism at its finest. Livin’ easy, lovin’ free / Season ticket on a one-way ride, the lyrics read. AC/DC certainly lived up to this song in their heyday, and many rockers could also find this song relatable. Though most of us don’t know that way of life, we can try it on for size every time this song comes on. And what is Halloween for if not for being someone new for a while?

(Photo by Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns)