On This Day in 1943, the Man Chet Atkins Called the World’s Greatest Drummer Was Born (But Most Don’t Even Know His Name)

Session musicians are the unsung heroes of the music industry, which means that even if some of Nashville’s biggest stars call you the “world’s greatest drummer,” that doesn’t mean you’re a household name like the stars who are praising you. Such was the case for Larrie Londin, who was born on October 15, 1943. Even if you don’t know Londin by name, you’ve heard him. Such is the way for even the most revered players.

When Londin died in 1992, he left behind an impressive musical legacy, making history as a member of the first white act that Motown ever signed, The Headliners. During his time with this band (which Motown slated as a Temptations-adjacent act), Londin developed a reputation for his intuitive and effective way of accompanying vocalists specifically. Motown vocal groups began calling Londin for their sessions, and after years of success in Detroit, Londin moved south to Music City, U.S.A.

In Nashville, Londin rubbed elbows with the likes of Chet Atkins and Gerry Reed, integrating him into the scene quickly and seamlessly. The drummer brought a Motown sense of rhythm and flair that was different and exciting, although it should come as no surprise that Nashville traditionalists took a minute to get warmed up to the style. The music, of course, would speak for itself. Londin had now established himself as one of the most reliable, attentive, and talented session drummers in multiple musical hubs.

And with a reputation like that, it’s hard not to get onto records.

Where You Might Have Heard Larrie Londin Without Realizing It

Larrie Londin was a true musician’s musician. He put in countless hours of rehearsal and, in those many hours of practicing, developed a mantra that would land him a gig as Columbia Records’ session drummer for years: less is more. Londin managed to do a lot with a little, carrying a song forward without stepping on vocalists or guitarists with muddy rhythms and flamboyant fills. In some ways, Londin’s legacy lives on in the many master-class circuits he did, teaching and inspiring other drummers in his wake.

But one of the most rewarding aspects of being a musician is the ability to leave behind actual music, art, and creative effort after you’ve gone. Londin did just that, recording with artists like Vince Gill, Amy Grant, Dean Martin, Ronnie Milsap, Willie Nelson, B.B. King, Tom Jones, Neil Young, Glenn Frey, Linda Ronstadt, Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris, Waylon Jennings, Reba McEntire, Randy Travis, Johnny Mathis, Steve Perry, the Everly Brothers, and even the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll himself, Elvis Presley. Amazingly, that’s only a small sampling of his musical history.

Londin had a heart attack and collapsed shortly after conducting a master-class clinic at North Texas State University. He died after spending four months in a coma on August 24, 1992. He was only 48 years old. Two years later, Modern Drummer inducted Londin into its Hall of Fame.

During the 1991 “Guitar Masters” tour, Chet Atkins would introduce Londin by saying, “Larrie Londin is the greatest drummer in the world, at least, that’s my opinion. And it should be yours, too.”