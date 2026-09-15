3 Rock Song “Bangers” That Will Uplift Any Shindig or Get-Together

Rock music is known for getting the party started. There is just something about the energy the genre brings that gets people excited and ready to have a rollicking good time. And that’s just what we wanted to dive into here below.

We wanted to explore three tracks from rock’s illustrious history that we return to often when we want to boogie. Indeed, these are three rock song bangers that will uplift any shindig or get-together.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Paint It Black” by The Rolling Stones from ‘Aftermath’ (1966)

Play video

Sometimes a good party is about letting the world you live in go away for a while. Sure, you love your apartment, your job, and your friends. But then there are days when you just want to get away. Days when you, well, want to paint it all black. It’s a feeling people understand, which is why this tune from the British-born group The Rolling Stones has long been a hit and a fan favorite. On the tune, lead vocalist Mick Jagger sums up a slice of the human experience like no one else could.

“Crazy On You” by Heart from ‘Dreamboat Annie’ (1975)

Play video

Parties are about putting away your buttoned-up sensibilities. Sometimes you have to let it all go and let yourself go a little mad. Indeed, that’s what this 1975 track from the Pacific Northwest-born band Heart is all about. Sometimes you have to let loose and forget the strictures you live your life by most of the time. As the Wilson sisters rock together on this offering, so should their fans. That’s the license “Crazy On You” offers.

“Let’s Go Crazy” by Prince And The Revolution from ‘Purple Rain’ (1984)

Play video

Did somebody say something about going crazy? Well, if you wanted to go a little mad in the 1980s, you didn’t have to look further than Prince. The Minnesota-born rocker was always willing to party in his music. His songs got your toes tapping and your hips swaying. Prince combined dance with rock in a way that compelled millions of music listeners to party like it was 1999. Indeed, let Prince let you go crazy.

Photo by Pete Still/Redferns