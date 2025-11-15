3 Rock Songs From 1971 That Deserved To Hit No. 1

If you’re a fan of 1970s rock music, the following rock songs from that year might be on your list of favorites. And while each of them charted at least decently that year, they never hit No. 1. I think that’s a travesty, personally. Let’s revisit some classics that should have topped the charts, shall we?

“Liar” by Three Dog Night

Considering how often I hear this song on classic rock radio, and it’s not even the original version, you’d think the song charted pretty high when it was released in 1971. However, Three Dog Night’s version of “Liar” from 1971 didn’t actually make it to No. 1. However, this cover of an Argent song did pretty darn well on the charts regardless. “Liar” peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 4 on the Canadian charts. It’s a fine tune that is definitely of its era. I’m surprised it didn’t enjoy some time at the top.

“Wild Night” by Van Morrison

This Van Morrison classic was released in late 1971 and opens up his beloved fifth studio album, Tupelo Honey. After being released as a single, “Wild Night” peaked at No. 28 on the Hot 100 and No. 20 in Canada.

This is a special entry on our list, because it eventually did hit No. 1 on a chart; it just took the better part of five decades. In 2022, “Wild Night” by Van Morrison hit No. 1 on the Radio Airplay chart in Canada, over 50 years after it was first released. The source of the sudden boost in popularity from the Great White North isn’t abundantly clear.

“Sunshine (Go Away Today)” by Jonathan Edwards

Remember this lovely little country folk-rock jam from Jonathan Edwards? Released in late 1971, this entry on our list of rock songs that should have hit No. 1 just narrowly missed that top spot. “Sunshine (Go Away Today)” peaked at No. 4 on the Hot 100 chart. It did even better in Canada and did similarly well in Ireland. While the radio version of this song is quite lovely, I’m partial to the bluegrass version Edwards released with The Seldom Scene. You might also remember this song from Juice Newton’s version from 1980.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images