These 4 Rock Songs From 1982 Still Rock Our World Today

The 1980s were an unforgettable era in rock music. Among the many, many hits are these four songs, all out in 1982, which still rock our world today.

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“I Love Rock ’N’ Roll” by Joan Jett

There likely isn’t an 80s song that rocks as much as Joan Jett’s “I Love Rock ’N’ Roll”. Jett’s first and only No. 1 single, “I Love Rock ’N’ Roll” is the title track of her sophomore album, released as Joan Jett & the Blackhearts.

Jett wrote several songs on I Love Rock ’N’ Roll, but not this song, which was instead written by Alan Merrill and Jake Hooker. Their band, the Arrows, first released “I Love Rock ’N’ Roll” in 1975. But it’s Jett’s version that most people remember the most.

A seven-week No. 1 single, “I Love Rock ’N’ Roll” says, “I love rock ’n’ roll / So put another dime in the jukebox, baby / I love rock ’n’ roll / So come and take your time and dance with me.”

“Eye Of The Tiger” by Survivor

A six-week No. 1 hit, “Eye Of The Tiger” is Survivor’s first No.1. single. Written by band members Frankie Sullivan and Jim Peterik, “Eye Of The Tiger” is both the title track of Survivor’s third studio album and the theme song from the blockbuster film, Rocky III, starring Sylvester Stallone.

The rock anthem says, “It’s the eye of the tiger, it’s the thrill of the fight / Risin’ up to the challenge of our rival / And the last known survivor stalks his prey in the night / And he’s watching us all with the eye of the tiger.”

“Maneater” by Hall & Oates

One of Hall & Oates’ numerous No. 1 singles, duo members Daryl Hall and John Oates wrote “Maneater” with Hall’s long-term girlfriend, Sara Allen. On their 11th studio album, H2O, “Maneater” says, “Oh-oh, here she comes / Watch out, boy, she’ll chew you up Oh-oh, here she comes / She’s a maneater.”

“Maneater” appears on the soundtrack for the 1999 Runaway Bride film, starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere.

“Truly” by Lionel Richie

As sweet love songs go, “Lionel Richie’s “Truly” is among the best. Richie’s second solo single, and second No. 1 hit, “Truly” appears on Richie’s self-titled freshman album.

Written solely by Richie, the timeless love song says, “Because I’m truly / Truly in love with you girl / I’m truly head over heels with your love / I need you, and with your love I’m free / And truly, you know you’re alright with me.”

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