3 Rockers Who Became World Famous in Their 60s

Being a pop culture star is generally a young person’s game. There is a reason almost all of the musicians, actors, and athletes we love and adore are in their 20s and 30s (or maybe their 40s). But then there are those rare artists who make it big later in life.

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That’s just what we wanted to dive into below. We wanted to explore the careers of three big-name performers who only came into our lives much later in theirs. Indeed, these are three rockers who became world famous in their 60s.

Charles Bradley

Born on November 5, 1948, in Gainesville, Florida, Charles Bradley was 63 years old when he released his debut LP, No Time For Dreaming, on Daptone Records. After that, he was a rock and roll soul sensation. There wasn’t a person on the planet who wouldn’t tap their toes and snap their fingers along with the rocking soul singer as he belted lyrics like his life depended on it. Bradley recorded three more albums during his life before passing away in 2017, including perhaps his best-known, Changes, in 2016.

Sixto Rodriguez

The story of Sixto Rodriguez is incredible. Born on July 10, 1942, the songwriter and performer released his debut album, Cold Fact, in 1970. But for the Detroit-based artist, it did not lead to fame and fortune. At least, that’s what he thought. Somehow, thousands of miles away in South Africa, Rodriguez was beloved. His millions of fans thought he’d died in some tragic fire. He was a mystery, a soothsayer. But then, when it was discovered he was still alive, working as a laborer in the Motor City, everything changed for Rodriguez. He was a star overnight (after several decades). They even made an award-winning documentary about him in 2012, Searching for Sugar Man.

Ted Hawkins

Born on October 28, 1936, in Biloxi, Mississippi, Ted Hawkins, like Rodriguez above, was one of those artists who were well known in one place and anonymous in another. During his career, Hawkins would split time between Europe, where he was known and loved, and Venice Beach, California, where he was a street performer. Such a juxtaposition must have been wild for Hawkins, who released about a dozen LPs throughout his career. Indeed, Hawkins was in his 50s when he released his breakout album, Happy Hour, and he had a Top 20 album in Australia in 1994—The Next Hundred Years—just before his 60th birthday. What a life!

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