3 Rock Songs From 1975 That Every 70s Kid Can Still Sing by Heart Today

In 1975, rock music had found its proverbial groove. These are three songs from 1975 that are so good, it’s likely that almost every 70s kid can still sing all the words by heart today.

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“Rhinestone Cowboy” by Glen Campbell

A massive crossover hit, Glen Campbell makes “Rhinestone Cowboy” the title track of an album that was also released in 1975. Written by Larry Weiss, “Rhinestone Cowboy” hit No. 1 on both country and pop charts.

“Rhinestone Cowboy” says, “Like a rhinestone cowboy / Riding out on a horse in a star-spangled rodeo / Like a rhinestone cowboy / Getting cards and letters from people I don’t even know / And offers comin’ over the phone.”

Before Campbell cut it, Weiss released a version of “Rhinestone Cowboy”. It was also offered to David Allen Coe, who turned it down. After “Rhinestone Cowboy”, Weiss went on to have plenty of success as a songwriter, all of which he points back to Campbell, with the success of “Rhinestone Cowboy”.

“I can’t think of another artist that first brought more worldwide attention to country music and to Nashville itself than Glen Campbell,” Weiss says. “Rhinestone Cowboy” isn’t his first hit, but it is the most important, at least according to Weiss.

“It was slightly autobiographical,” he says. “I’d had hits as a writer, but I’d never had that gigantic song.”

“Love Will Keep Us Together” by Captain & Tenille

Before Captain & Tenille had a four-week No. 1 hit with “Love Will Keep Us Together”, Neil Sedaka released the song. Written by Sedaka and Howard Greenfield, it’s Captain & Tenille’s version that remains the most popular.

The sweet song says, “Love, love will keep us together / Think of me babe whenever / Some sweet talking girl comes along, singing a song / Don’t mess around, you just gotta be strong.”

“Love Will Keep Us Together” is Captain & Tenille’s first No. 1 single.

“December, 1963 (Oh, What A Night)” by The Four Seasons

“December, 1963 (Oh, What A Night)” is on The Four Seasons’ Who Loves You album. It is written by band member Bob Gaudio and Judy Parker.

The uptempo tune begins with, “Oh, what a night / Late December, back in ’63 / What a very special time for me / As I remember, what a night.”

Gaudio reportedly first wrote the song using the year 1933 instead. The Four Seasons’ Franke Valli disliked that the song, originally about the end of prohibition, was so dated, so Gaudio rewrote it, using 1963 instead.

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