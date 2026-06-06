3 Musicians Who Turned Personal Disaster Into Their Greatest Art

There are two kinds of people in the world. Those who make art when something bad happens and those who do not. Here below, we wanted to highlight three all-time songwriters who chose to turn some of their most difficult moments into some of the best songs ever.

Videos by American Songwriter

When these folks faced hurdles, they didn’t turn the other way and hide. Instead, they stared down difficult moments and turned them into works that the rest of the world could enjoy. Indeed, these are three musicians who turned personal disaster into their greatest art.

Johnny Cash

Johnny Cash is one of those artists who’s lived a dozen lives. The songwriter and performer released his debut LP, Johnny Cash With His Hot And Blue Guitar!, in 1957. Soon, he became one of the biggest artists in the world. But drugs and alcohol nearly ruined it all for him. From broken marriages to damaged professional relationships, Cash’s life was on a razor’s edge. He seemed to forfeit all of the goodwill he’d built up in the 1950s, 1960s, and later. But then everything came around full circle. Thanks to his partnership with Rick Rubin at the turn of the 21st century, Cash regained himself. He turned all that tumult into the keen, vulnerable person we saw and heard before he passed in 2003.

Kurt Cobain

While Johnny Cash lived to 71 years old, grunge star Kurt Cobain sadly passed away at 27. But before that, he lived quite the life. Born February 20, 1967, Cobain had a tough start. He was disillusioned by the world around him. He turned to drugs, and he dealt with depression. Even when he rose to fame with his band Nirvana, Cobain dealt with addiction and a deep sadness. Somehow, though, he continued to make music. With each of his three jaded LPs, he seemed to triumph over that which hurt him most. Eventually, though, he couldn’t take it anymore, and he died on April 5, 1994.

Stevie Nicks

If you were to look up tumultuous bands, Fleetwood Mac would be at the top of the list. And at the center of the all-time rock group’s drama was singer and songwriter Stevie Nicks. The artist, who was one of the most beloved in the 1970s and 1980s, was also in the middle of several love triangles when the band was making albums like Rumors. She dated both guitarist Lindsey Buckingham and drummer Mick Fleetwood (after leaving Buckingham). But despite all this drama (and tabloid headlines), Nicks had the last laugh. She triumphed, becoming one of the biggest stars and most successful artists of the 20th century, at times even using the stories from her personal life in her music.

Photo by Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images