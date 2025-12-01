3 Rock Songs From 1979 That Deserved To Hit No. 1

The year 1979 marked the end of an incredible decade for rock music, and a ton of amazing songs in the genre charted well before 1980 rolled around. And yet, some of those high-charting songs, despite being iconic songs today, never actually hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts during their initial run. Let’s look at just a few examples of songs that deserved better, shall we?

Videos by American Songwriter

“Old Time Rock And Roll” by Bob Seger

This Bob Seger classic is always playing on classic rock radio stations, and for good reason. Not only is “Old Time Rock And Roll” one of Seger’s most signature and enduring songs, but it is often listed as one of the greatest songs of the 20th century. Over the years, it has reached various peaks in popularity on the charts, from No. 28 on the Billboard Hot 100 to No. 34 on the Cash Box chart in 1979. It charted well after being re-released in 1983 following its inclusion in the movie Risky Business. And yet, despite being an American standard today, “Old Time Rock And Roll” never hit No. 1 on any Billboard chart. What gives?

“Good Times Roll” by The Cars

This new wave rock and roll tune from The Cars dropped in early 1979 and was a fast charting success on the Billboard charts. “Good Times Roll” peaked at No. 41 on the Hot 100, No. 60 on the Cash Box Top 100 Singles chart in the US, and No. 74 in Canada. It’s one of The Cars’ greatest hits, and yet, it never even made it close to No. 1 on any chart. That just doesn’t make sense to me.

“Highway To Hell” by AC/DC

While this famous hard rock tune from AC/DC would eventually hit No. 1 on several mainstream Billboard charts in 1992 and 2012, respectively, the original run of this single didn’t actually top any charts. Believe it or not, this entry on our list of rock songs from 1979 peaked at No. 47 on the Hot 100 and No. 56 on the UK Singles chart during its initial run, though “Highway To Hell” did slightly better in the band’s home country of Australia at No. 24.

Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns