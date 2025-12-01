3 Paul McCartney Songs That Should’ve Had Music Videos

Paul McCartney‘s career endured into the music video era, but in the early years of the Beatles and his solo career, visual elements weren’t commonplace. Because of this, many McCartney songs are video-less. Below, find three McCartney songs, from the Beatles’ tenure or otherwise, that would’ve made killer music videos. McCartney should go back and give these songs their moment on screen.

“Yesterday”

Starting with a Beatles cut, “Yesterday” would be a strong contender for a music video. Though simple, this Beatles hit is narrative enough to lend itself well to visual storytelling. Moreover, the song’s emotionality has the perfect amount of melodrama for McCartney to flex his acting chops, if he had wanted to.

Because this song was released well before the ’80s music video craze, it never got its time to shine in this way. If we could move McCartney to make any visual retroactively, it would be this one.

“Jet”

“Jet” is one of McCartney’s most anthemic songs to date. The punchy, bright musicality of this song begs for a visual just as striking. There are aviation angles, ’70s glam angles, classic rock angles, and many more lenses through which to view this song. It’s a wonder McCartney hasn’t gone back and given this song its visual moment. Even a high-quality performance video would’ve sufficed.

McCartney’s music videos have always been fun-loving, engaging, and impossible to forget. This song seems like the perfect playing ground for all three of those goals.

“Drive My Car”

Circling back around to the Beatles, “Drive My Car” is also video fodder. The narrative lyrics would make coming up with a storyline very easy. I mean, who doesn’t love a music video that features fame and classic cars?

It’s a song that all but demands a visual component. The mid-’60s Beatles had an incomparable energy. The sense of humor that made their films famous would work well here. Thinking of all four member cramming into the back of a hot rod would give us another chaotic, memorable Beatles moment that typified their early career.

(Photo by David Redfern/Redferns)