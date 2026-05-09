3 Rock Songs From the 1960s That Haven’t Stood the Test of Time

Like any other decade, the 1960s had its era-defining songs. But just because a song is wildly popular in its day doesn’t mean it will stand the test of time. The three rock songs below were all massive 60s hits, but nowadays they aren’t as well-received.

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[RELATED: 3 Acoustic Classic Rock Songs From the 1960s You’ll Recognize in Two Seconds]

“Yellow Submarine” — The Beatles

The Beatles’ “Yellow Submarine” was once a playful, yet earnest psychedelic pursuit. It might’ve featured lyrics that would function as a childhood lullaby. But the intention of making a surrealist piece of art was there. In the decades since this song was released, any and all artfulness of this Beatles staple has been lost to time.

Nowadays, “Yellow Submarine” is largely seen as one of The Beatles’ less serious efforts. It is often relegated to “Baby Listens to The Beatles” type compilations. If you’re a massive fan of the foursome and want to set the groundwork for your child to be a Beatles fan too, then this is the song for you. But for the ones of us who aren’t fostering the next generation, “Yellow Submarine” isn’t an earnest play anymore.

“Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got A Lovely Daughter” — Herman’s Hermits

Herman’s Hermits’ “Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got A Lovely Daughter” is a British Invasion hit that hasn’t fared as well as many of their peers’ pursuits. In hindsight, this song feels a bit trite. And some might see it as a blatant rehashing of what The Beatles were pushing at the beginning of the 60s.

As evidenced by the passionate fans in the clip above from The Ed Sullivan Show, this song was a runaway hit among teens in the middle of the decade. By modern standards, it lacks the gravity to be listenable today.

“Hanky Panky” — Tommy James & The Shondells

Tommy James & The Shondells’ “Hanky Panky” was successful upon its release. However, it has had less success in the modern market. Those who were teens in the 60s might still sing this song anytime it creeps out from their subconscious—like an earworm you have no control over. But it’s not a song that gets pervasive play today for any other reason than to recall a certain point in music history.

“My baby does the hanky panky” is really the only line of this song. It doesn’t give the audience much to work with, which has also hurt its longevity.

(Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)