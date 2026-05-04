No Skips: 3 Classic Rock Albums From the 1960s You’ll Never Have To Fast-Forward Through

The 1960s overflowed with incredible rock songs. Music fans back then enjoyed an embarrassment of riches. But even in the best of times, while there can be many great tracks to choose from, that doesn’t always mean every album is perfect all the way through. Here below, however, we wanted to highlight three records by three acts who truly nailed it from top to bottom, from the first to the final song. Indeed, this is no skips: three classic rock albums from the 1960s you’ll never have to fast-forward through.

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‘Bringing It All Back Home’ by Bob Dylan (1965)

Bob Dylan released his debut self-titled album in 1962. Then he followed it up with seven more during the decade. Truly, most of his records from that time period could land on this list, but we wanted to highlight the one he dropped in 1965. Bringing It All Back Home offers acoustic and electric songs. Tracks that are biting and tracks that are pensive and reflective. It’s a classic, featuring “Subterranean Homesick Blues”, “Maggie’s Farm”, “Mr. Tambourine Man”, “It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)”, and a plethora more.

‘The Beatles’ by The Beatles (1968)

With this release, you get double your pleasure. The Beatles’ 1968 self-titled release, which is often referred to as The White Album, provides listeners a whopping 30 songs, and none are bad. To go a step further, each is rather incredible. On the double LP, the Liverpool, England-born band provides a signature psychedelia that washes over you like a dreamy, warm blanket. If you ever feel that you can’t take the world around you, put on this release and let it transform your brain for an hour or two with songs like “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” and “Blackbird”.

‘Led Zeppelin II’ by Led Zeppelin (1969)

Led Zeppelin is often thought of as a band from the 1970s. However, the British-born group actually released their first two albums in the late 1960s. And the collective’s sophomore offering, Led Zeppelin II, is a masterpiece. A true blueprint of how rock music can be made. Just try not to go mad over tunes like “Whole Lotta Love”, “Ramble On”, “What Is And What Should Never Be”, and “Moby Dick” with its extended drum solo from the epic kit player, John Bonham.

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