3 Rock Songs From the 1970s That Made Us Start a Band Back in the Day

If you could only listen to one decade of rock music for the rest of your life, what would you choose? For many, it would rightly be the 1970s. That’s when many of classic rock’s most prolific and roof-shattering bands were at their peaks.

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Here below, we wanted to highlight three rock songs from that era that not only entertain, but also inspire us to do more with our time. Indeed, these are three classic rock songs from the 1970s that made us start a band back in the day.

“Since I’ve Been Loving You” by Led Zeppelin from ‘Led Zeppelin III’ (1970)

If you want an example of true-blue rock, here it is. If you want music that sweats and drips with buzzy chords, heavy rhythms, and vocals that rise higher than skyscrapers, then this is for you. Led Zeppelin never disappoints. Even more than that, the British-born band always exceeds expectations. For evidence, just dive into this track from their third LP, Led Zeppelin III. It’s a superhero of a song.

“Crazy On You” by Heart from ‘Dreamboat Annie’ (1976)

The Pacific Northwest-born rock band Heart has been inspiring people since they released their debut LP, Dreamboat Annie, in 1976. You don’t often see a rock group fronted by women, so that would be enough for Heart to make this list. But gender aside, the band is simply unmatched. Singer Ann Wilson can seemingly touch the constellations with her voice, and sister guitar player Nancy shreds like the world is her own personal block of cheese. “Crazy On You” is a song about going mad on your lover to forget the war going on outside your window. Seems relevant! And inspiring!

“Money” by Pink Floyd from ‘The Dark Side Of The Moon’ (1973)

Even if you didn’t know what Pink Floyd was talking about in this song that decries greed, you would be urged to write your own music. That’s just how good the instrumentation is. That bass line? Wow! You strut along with it. You feel its heft and power. Then, if you do understand the lyrics, you’re reminded that music can change the world. One message delivered properly can turn things upside down. That’s quite a fulfilling notion.

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