3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1970s That Made Us Start a Band Back in the Day

You never know where a bit of inspiration will come from. It could be in a movie you saw one summer night, it could be in something your mother or father told you, or it could come from a random song you came across one day but will never, ever forget.

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That’s just what we wanted to explore here. We wanted to dive into a trio of tracks that provide serious inspiration. If you’ve ever wanted to pick up a guitar or keyboard and kick off a new project, these songs are for you. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1970s that made us start a band.

“One Toke Over The Line” by Brewer & Shipley from ‘Tarkio’ (1971)

This 1971 tune is so silly and simple it makes you think you can write one just like it. And sometimes that’s all it takes to get you to start your own band. Just pick up an acoustic guitar and start plucking and maybe you’ll write a funny little personal track like this one that later becomes incredibly timeless. It could happen!

“Layla” by Derek & The Dominos from ‘Layla And Other Assorted Love Songs’ (1971)

It’s impossible to put this song on and not immediately check eBay for the price of a used electric guitar. We just got off the phone with the Book of World Records and it’s official. This track from the Eric Clapton-led project Derek & The Dominos has inspired more garage rock bands than any other song in human history. That’s just how inspiring Layla was—to Clapton and the rest of the world.

“Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood” by Santa Esmeralda from ‘Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood’ (1977)

You want inspiration? This song has it in spades. This track is like your personal trainer at the gym telling you that you can do it. That you have what it takes. Just put this song on when you’re in doubt and suddenly your limbs will be flying, your feet will be dancing, and you’ll be holding a musical instrument you didn’t even know was in your living room. Suddenly you’re in a band. And Santa Esmeralda is to thank.

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