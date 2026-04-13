3 Rock Songs That Capture the Exact Feeling of Late-Night Thinking

We’ve all been guilty of staying up too late and letting our minds wander. It’s an inevitability. It can be hard to elucidate exactly the feeling you get when this happens—the state of mind you’re in. But that’s what poets are for. The three rock songs below all perfectly capture the feeling of late-night thinking. If you need a reminder of a restless night or a sonic friend to help pull you through one, these songs are there for you.

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“Lover, You Should’ve Come Over” — Jeff Buckley

It’s impossible to hear Jeff Buckley’s “Lover, You Should’ve Come Over” and not imagine you’re sitting in a dark room in the middle of the night, watching it rain and feeling heartbroken. Buckley painted a visceral image with this rock song—one that perfectly captures the essence of a restless night.

“Looking out the door I see the rain / Fall upon the funeral mourners / Parading in a wake of sad relations / As their shoes fill up with water,” he sings in the opening verse of this heartbreaking hit. If you’ve ever spent a night reeling over romance, this song will be uber familiar.

Songfacts: Lover, You Should’ve Come Over | Jeff Buckley At a concert in Italy, Buckley introduced “Lover, You Should’ve Come Over” by saying: “I wrote this song while lying, listening to the telephone in my apartment… but she never called.”

“No Surprises” — Radiohead

Radiohead knew how to do existentialism superbly. Their music feels like a breakdown. Even without the lyrics, the instrumentation for “No Surprises” is emblematic of a late-night overthinking session. However, the lyrics certainly help make this rock song a favorite among downtrodden listeners.

“You look so tired, unhappy / Bring down the government / They don’t, they don’t speak for us,” the lyrics read. This line, alongside the rest of this train-of-thought style hit, is the kind of idea that pops into your head way into the night, when there is nothing to do but think yourself in circles.

“Somebody Else” — The 1975

Less devastating than the previous songs on this list, but nonetheless apt, The 1975’s “Somebody Else” is the kind of rock song that will help you through heartache late at night. It’s soft enough to work for the wee hours of the morning but emotionally rich enough to have an impact.

“I don’t want your body / But I hate to think about you with somebody else / Our love has gone cold / You’re intertwining your soul with somebody else,” the lyrics read. This song will push you over the edge and help bring you back to sanity. It’s the perfect agitator and antidote for late-night thinking.

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