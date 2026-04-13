3 Outlaw Country Songs That Were Too Controversial for Radio at the Time

Outlaw country music, at its core, was always controversial. When you challenge the status quo of Nashville, it’s only natural that you’d get some pushback. And some outlaw country songs from back in the day were so controversial that more than a few radio stations at the time refused to air them. Let’s look at a few historical examples, shall we?

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“Okie From Muskogee” by Merle Haggard and The Strangers (1969)

Outlaw country would likely not be what it is today without contributions from famed country singer Merle Haggard. He really embodied the lifestyle. He was formerly incarcerated, and much of his music touched on being a real-life outlaw. But “Okie From Muskogee” was deemed a bit too political of a song during a very tumultuous time in American history. In 1969, the Vietnam War was raging on, and many people were sick of it. Haggard wrote “Okie From Muskogee” as a stiff middle finger to counterculture and anti-war protests. And some radio stations avoided playing it because it was considered controversial. Still, the song made it to the top of the country charts in the US anyway.

“Weed With Willie” by Toby Keith and Scott Emerik (2003)

Willie Nelson is at the top of the pyramid of outlaw country pioneers. While this song was technically a Toby Keith song released years after the outlaw country heyday, it’s still close enough to outlaw country to earn a spot on this list, if just for stepping outside the norm and mentioning m*rijuana use. Naturally, this comedic song about gettin’ high with Willie Nelson was all in good fun, but mentioning drug use in a song was still way too taboo at the turn of the millennium. Some country radio stations didn’t play this song at all. It’s no surprise that Willie Nelson himself performed this song with Keith and Scott Emerick on occasion back in the day.

“Are You Sure Hank Done It This Way” by Waylon Jennings (1975)

Not only does outlaw country icon Waylon Jennings namedrop Hank Williams in this song, but the whole of “Are You Sure Hank Done It This Way” is essentially Jennings’ diary entry about being sick of the Nashville establishment. Lyrics like “Rhinestone suits and new shiny cars / It’s been the same way for years / We need to change” project his frustration with the direction country music had taken at the time. He was particularly frustrated with the “Nashville sound” and powerful record labels. A lot of country music radio stations played this song and got it to No. 1 on the charts. But some more traditional stations avoided it.

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