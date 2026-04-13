3 Self-Titled Classic Rock Albums From the 1980s That Make Us Want To Start a Band

In a crowded space, sometimes you have to shout your own name to be noticed. And as the 20th century unfolded, it became increasingly hard for musicians to stand out. As more and more people dreamed of rock stardom, it was important to take matters into your own hands.

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That’s just what these three acts here below did. They knew that they had to double their efforts of being noticed, so they shouted their names from the rooftops (and record store shelves). Indeed, these are three self-titled classic rock albums from the 1980s that make us want to start a band.

‘Genesis’ by Genesis (1983)

While so many groups decide to name their debut albums after themselves, the cutting-edge British-born band Genesis titled their twelfth studio album after their own moniker. What were they waiting for? The right time, it would seem. Nevertheless, the group led by drummer and vocalist Phil Collins enjoyed great success with the release, which wowed audiences and hit No. 9 on the Billboard Top 200. It remains definitely a record to return to when in need of creative inspiration.

‘Duran Duran’ by Duran Duran (1981)

Duran Duran released their self-titled debut LP in 1981. While today the group is known for hits like “Hungry Like The Wolf” and “Rio”, that trend can be traced all the way back to the British-born group’s opening album, which included provocative tracks like “Girls On Film”. That single stunned as much as it impressed. Indeed, the band, the album, and the single came at the perfect time in the early 1980s, just as MTV was taking off and satisfying hungry fans with music nourishment.

‘Whitesnake’ by Whitesnake (1987)

Whitesnake—what a stirring, inspiring group! The London-born band released their self-titled record in 1987. It was the band’s seventh LP, and it included well-known songs like “Still Of The Night” and “Give Me All Your Love”. It’s impossible to listen to the outfit and not feel inspired to act in some way or another. Most often, that means picking up an electric guitar to try and write your opus. We know the feeling!

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