3 Rock Stars and the Dogs They Made Famous Through Song

Dogs are man’s best friend. But in some cases, they’re also a band’s best friend.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

Case in point—well, points—these three hounds belonging to these three rock icons. Whether the pooches ended up in the artists’ songs (which they did) or they simply provided emotional support (which they also did), these canine compatriots were valued and celebrated, even on stage.

Let’s give them some love here. Good dogs.

1. Robert Plant & Strider

In the Led Zeppelin song, “Bron‐Yr‐Aur Stomp,” on the album, Led Zeppelin III, released in 1970, singer Robert Plant ends the tune by singing “Strider!” But since then, some may wonder why Plant does that. Well, it’s an homage to his dog of the same name.

In the song, when performed live, Plant sings:

When you’re old and your eyes are dim

There ain’t no ‘Old Shep’ gonna happen again

We’ll still go walkin’ down country lanes

I’ll sing the same old song, hear me call your name

Then comes the pooch’s name (as you can hear below). And check out the pup too.

Robert Plant and his dog, Strider, in 1970. 🐶 pic.twitter.com/9qAiQSJjGn — AXS TV (@AXSTV) April 13, 2023

2. Paul McCartney & Martha

The Beatles’ song, which many fans know, “Martha My Dear” is dedicated to Paul McCartney’s Old English Sheepdog named Martha, which many might not know. The song, which has been covered by everyone from Herb Alpert to Phish, was released on the 1968 self-titled album from the band. Some have said it includes veiled references to McCartney’s then split with Jane Asher, but regardless of the meaning, the pooch’s name lives on in the title.

Check out Macca with Martha below and listen to the song that bears her name.

Paul McCartney and Martha, 1967 pic.twitter.com/TOqKR4F0uR — History Photographed (@HistoryInPics) March 17, 2019

3. Bradley Nowell & Louie

Perhaps the most famous pup in rock music history is Louie or “Lou Dog,” the Dalmatian owned and beloved by Sublime frontman Bradley Nowell. The song appeared in several of the band’s songs and music videos, perhaps most notably in the hit song, “What I Got.” In it, Nowell sings,

Why I don’t cry when my dog runs away

I don’t get angry at the bills I have to pay

I don’t get angry when my mom smokes pot

Hits the bottle and goes right to the rock

Fuckin’ and fightin’, it’s all the same

Living with Louie Dog’s the only way to stay sane

Let the lovin’, let the lovin’ come back to me

Check it out below and enjoy the slobbering photos, too.

appreciation tweet

bradley nowell com seu melhor amigo lou dog pic.twitter.com/5MzWSLdCUM — xlara (@xlgflkjlj) December 2, 2021

Photo by Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images