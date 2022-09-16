New Sublime Biopic in the Works, ‘Hunger Games’ Director Attached

Fans of Southern California reggae-punk rock-ska music will likely be thrilled at the news: Sublime is getting its own biopic.

A new movie is in the works with Sony Pictures and The Hunger Games director, Francis Lawrence, is so far attached to helm the film. Chris Mundy of Ozark is writing the script.

The film will also be executive produced by the remaining Sublime band members, Bud Gaugh and Eric Wilson along with Troy Nowell and Jakob Nowell on behalf of the late-lead singer Bradley Nowell’s estate. Scott Seine and Cameron MacConomy are also two of the executive producers.

“Wow—we can’t believe this is finally happening, and we couldn’t be more honored and excited to have the great Francis Lawrence and Chris Mundy telling our story,” said Gaugh, Wilson, and Bradley’s wife Troy and son Jake in a joint statement. “We are so grateful to Peter Paterno and Dave Kaplan/Surfdog for their years of persistence and vision in getting this film going and thankful to Sony’s 3000 Pictures and Chernin Entertainment for believing in us and getting it on the big screen. We know Bradley’s talent and spirit will be part of this incredible journey.”

Sublime, of course, was one of the most ubiquitous bands in the ’90s, writing hit after hit with songs like, “What I Got,” “Santeria,” “Wrong Way” and “Bad Fish.” They were lovers of rap, rock, reggae, punk, and more and melded these genres like no one before or since.

Said Kaplan, “We’re thrilled Sublime’s insanely cool and important story will finally be told. They were fearless and pioneering in bringing together so many musical genres, cultures, and lifestyles during their short time as a band, and their music is still influencing musicians and artists to this day. Peter Paterno and I spent the last six years searching for the right partners, and we are pinching ourselves with this ‘Dream Team’ of Elizabeth Gabler and Marisa Paiva at 3000 Pictures, Francis Lawrence, Chris Mundy, and the Chernin folks and can’t wait to see this film get made.”

Lawrence has recently spearheaded projects like Netflix’s Slumberland. starring Jason Momoa, and he is reportedly currently in production on The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

For more on Sublime, check out the band’s Top 15 songs HERE.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)