Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Sublime

For those who grew up in the ’90s, the band Sublime likely holds a special meaning.

The group was ubiquitous on the radio and boasts more hit songs than likely one can even remember, from “What I Got” (and its popular acoustic version), “Santeria,” and “Wrong Way,” to “Pawn Shop,” “Caress Me Down” and “Badfish,” among many more.

With its signature brand and blend of Los Angeles punk, ska, and reggae, the group, led by frontman, lead singer, and principal songwriter Bradley Nowell, could be heard at every house party from Boston to San Francisco for the entire decade.

But where did its, well, sublime name come from, and what was the meaning behind the specific choice? Let’s investigate here, shall we?

Origins

Sublime originated from Long Beach, California. The band was formally formed in 1988 and consisted of Nowell, bassist Eric Wilson, and drummer Bud Gaugh. The group was rounded out by Nowell’s now infamous Dalmatian dog, Lou Dog, named after Nowell’s grandfather Louie.

While the group seemed to be on the radio 24 hours a day, they only released three LPs, including 40oz. to Freedom (1992), Robbin’ the Hood (1994), and the self-titled Sublime (1996).

Nowell’s Death

Sadly for Sublime fans, Nowell died in 1996 of a heroin overdose ahead of the release of the group’s third (and most popular) album. The band broke up and later reformed as the Long Beach Dub Allstars, which enjoyed some success in later years.

The Band’s Sound

Known for its blend of reggae rock, ska punk, and even a little hip-hop sprinkled in, the group enjoyed both critical and popular success. Sublime peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard 200 and spawned the group’s sole No. 1 hit, “What I Got.”

As of 2022, the group has sold more than 20 million albums worldwide.

The Name

There isn’t a lot of information about the origin of the band’s name, likely because it was a simple decision to begin with. The word is an adjective that, according to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, means, “lofty, grand or exalted in thought, expression or manner.” Also: “outstanding spiritual, intellectual, or moral worth.”

It’s a descriptive word that equates to high praise. So, why wouldn’t a band name themselves that? Similar to Nirvana, another word of high quality.

But beyond the name itself, there are stories about what happened to it after Nowell’s death.

Similar to Nirvana, in fact, the band’s members didn’t want to go on performing under the name Sublime without their frontman. In fact, Jason Westfall, one of Sublime’s managers, has been quoted as saying that “the surviving members of Sublime had no interest in continuing to perform and record under the ‘Sublime’ name. Just like Nirvana, Sublime died when Brad died.”

Later Incarnations

In 2009, the surviving members moved to reform the band with frontman Rome Ramirez, a young guitarist, and fan of the band who originated from California. However, this effort was dashed not long after performing at Cypress Hill’s Smokeout Festival when a Los Angeles judge banned the lineup from using the moniker given that they needed permission from Nowell’s estate, which formally owns the rights to the name.

That led to the lineup of Wilson, Gaugh, and Ramirez changing the name to “Sublime with Rome.” Since then, they’ve released three albums (though Gaugh left the group after the band dropped their 2011 debut, Yours Truly).

Final Thoughts

Though Nowell has been dead for more than 25 years now, the band still lives on with its many hits. A quick glance at YouTube, for example, shows songs with tens of millions of views, totaling likely more than a billion streams to date even though Nowell passed away before people even knew what the Internet was.

That’s staying power. That’s, yes, name recognition.